News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement
Press Highlights
2023-08-22 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement
The Special Ministerial Committee on the Electricity Issue" did not approve the request to open the required credits for unloading the Gasoil Oil tankers "in light of the Ministry of Energy's non-compliance with the committee's decision regarding the necessity for obtaining a prior and clear resolution from it in this context." The responsibility was placed on the Minister of Energy, as stated in the committee's statement, "We leave it to the minister under all circumstances, and to mitigate any damage that the state will not be held accountable for, the freedom to act with the tanker as he sees fit."
The committee held its meeting yesterday under the leadership of caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and decided to "request the EDL to determine the quantity of its inventory of Gasoil and the extent of the funds available to it to open the required credits from the Ministry of Energy and Water.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Accordingly, the matter will be discussed at the next committee meeting to make the appropriate decision, by the mechanism decided in the previous meeting of the committee on April 12, 2023.
Responding to the decision, the Minister of Energy and Water in the caretaker government, Walid Fayyad, told "Nidaa Al-Watan," that "the credit opening letter was signed according to the rules by the Ministry of Finance before the end of July in favor of Coral Energy DMCC to cover the cost of the Gasoil shipment arriving on the carrier 'To be advised' during August and September 2023. The signed credit letter was also put by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the General Manager of the EDL, in the custody of Banque du Liban."
Regarding the way the Minister of Finance signed the credit while the ministerial committee did not approve it, Fayyad answered, "Ask the committee." And about the solution, he said, "The committee left the matter pending, and Banque du Liban refuses to open the credit letter despite the existence of a treasury advance. Note that the funds are available in the account of EDL at Banque du Liban, unless they do not want to allow EDL to use the rest of the treasury advances to pay for the fuel's price."
Meanwhile, the committee decided in its statement, "to request the EDL to determine the new tariff based on the latest exchange rate set by Banque du Liban (Sayrafa platform), effective from July 1, 2023.
The request includes extending the implementation of the board of directors' decision related to amending the electricity tariff, which settles 25% of the qualification allowance; 25% of the subscription allowance; and calculates 26 US cents per kilowatt-hour for non-subsidized consumption instead of 27 cents, until the end of June 2023."
The issue of the fuel and Gasoil tankers is like a tale of the oil jug. If the contract is signed before obtaining the credit or the approval of the special committee on electricity regarding the credit, the fines accumulate. If the contract is not signed, then there is no problem, as explained to "Nidaa al-Watan" by the Chairman of the General Procurement Authority, Jean al-Aliah. He asked, "Who will pay the fines that are beginning to accumulate due to the tankers' anchoring in Lebanese waters? And who will bear the responsibility for them?"
Press Highlights
Energy
Lebanon
Gasoil
Oil
Gas
EDL
BDL
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
2023-08-18
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
0
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
Sports News
2023-07-25
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
3
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
5
Lebanon News
10:35
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
Lebanon News
10:35
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:35
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria
Lebanon News
09:35
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria
8
Lebanon News
10:25
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Lebanon News
10:25
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More