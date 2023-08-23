Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

Press Highlights
2023-08-23 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib&#39;s trip to New York
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

Days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Abdullah Bou Habib would be traveling to New York on Tuesday, the trip was suddenly postponed.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan. 
The trip had been planned so that Bou Habib could participate in a United Nations Security Council session at the end of August dedicated to extending the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Speculation arose surrounding the sudden postponement of the trip, and Bou Habib attempted to soften the impact of the news by stating that "the reasons are technical and administrative."
However, it was revealed that the issue was related to the Ministry of Finance's failure to provide the necessary advance payment to cover the trip's expenses, amounting to USD 10,000. 

In the late hours of Tuesday evening, the "white smoke" emerged from the "chimney" of the Ministry of Finance, allowing for funding the costs of Bou Habib's trip to New York on Wednesday, accompanied by two individuals from his office.

In fact, according to Nidaa Al-Watan sources, diplomatic sources expressed astonishment at the point that the Foreign Minister did not secure travel allowances for himself and the accompanying delegation after the travel date had been set.

He and the Ministry of Finance were previously aware that the allowances for special missions had been exhausted, and there were no longer sufficient funds to cover the expenses of the Foreign Minister's trips.

Covering such missions requires a legal formula not explicitly mentioned in the ministry's budget, and the cost of the new trip cannot be accounted for from the budgets allocated for missions.

The same sources stated that this is not the first time such a situation has occurred, but on previous occasions, travel expenses were covered through contributions and assistance from friends.

Additionally, the sources regretted that such an incident occurred when Lebanon should have been preparing for the battle of renewing UNIFIL's mandate.

Furthermore, sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that the ministry had previously requested an advance payment to cover the expenses of the New York trip. Still, the advance was not disbursed within the specified timeframe.

They also noted that Bou Habib had previously covered the costs of work trips from his personal funds, but he had not been able to reimburse them, which is no longer feasible this time.

Moreover, it was revealed that the state-owned Middle East Airlines had suspended the issuance of travel tickets for any ministries or officials until the payment had been made.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Lebanese

Trip

New York

US

Financial

Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Lebanese Foreign Minister meets US, UK ambassadors, tackle UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-28

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-22

Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-22

After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-22

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Lebanon's Charbel Rizk elected Secretary General of the West Asian Basketball Association

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More