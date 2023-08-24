News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
2023-08-24 | 02:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
The General Director of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Major General Imad Othman, confirmed that the security situation is under control. He warned, telling Asharq Al-Awsat about the impact of politics on security and stability in Lebanon, expressing concern for the state of the security forces.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.
Major General Imad Othman told Asharq Al-Awsat, "I sense a danger to the institution. There are those who target it because it upholds security in the country. I don't want to go into details, but there is direct and unjustified targeting of the security forces."
He mentioned that the strongest motivation that keeps the security forces going is "its conviction that there are those who want to replace it, and there are those who want chaos instead of stability," adding, "Our lives are built on caution against the unknown."
Othman pointed out that "there are issues like security hotspots that are spreading in certain areas, taking on a military character, the Palestinian camps, and the occasional fighting that occurs within them," in addition to the Syrian refugee issue, with fears that "security concerns might escalate because of it."
Major General Othman continued, "There are many crimes linked to the Syrian presence. This poses pressure on the security forces and Lebanon's prison infrastructure, as the number of Syrian prisoners approaches a third of the total prisoners in Lebanon; 17.8 percent of those sentenced are Syrians, and 43 percent are detainees."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Internal Security Forces (ISF)
Imad Othman
Security
Stability
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
2023-08-22
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-11
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
2023-08-11
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
5
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More