Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

Press Highlights
2023-08-26 | 00:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

In an unprecedented development, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, who is currently in New York, emphasized Lebanon's rejection of the circulating proposal to move the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from Chapter VI to Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. 
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last night, it was noted that Chapter VI calls for "the peaceful resolution of conflicts," while Chapter VII "calls for the imposition of Resolution 1701 by force."
 
The stance of the Foreign Minister came at the conclusion of meetings held at the United Nations headquarters, days before the anticipated session of the Security Council later this month to renew UNIFIL's mandate for an additional year.
It is evident that there are clear signs of a tougher US stance accompanying the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate. In the meeting between Bou Habib and the United States Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, she stressed the "U.S. support for securing a strong Security Council mandate to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, so it can fulfill its duties." She also called for "addressing the activities of the organization 'Green Without Borders,' which the United States recently imposed sanctions on, for providing support and cover for Hezbollah's operations in southern Lebanon along the Blue Line."

The evening statement from the Foreign Ministry stated that Bou Habib clearly expressed "Lebanon's rejection of the circulating proposal, as it does not indicate the necessity and importance of coordinating UNIFIL's operations with the Lebanese government, represented by the Lebanese army, as stipulated in the UNIFIL's known Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)."

The Minister reminded that the annual renewal of the international force in the south is done at the request of the Lebanese government, and he emphasized Lebanon's refusal to legitimize the transfer of UNIFIL's mandate from Chapter VI, according to Security Council Resolution 1701 issued in 2006, to Chapter VII.


Press Highlights

Lebanon

UNIFIL. United Nations

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Sports News
07:10

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:51

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:51

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-25

BDL confirms gold reserves align with official statements

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-24

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Douaihy to LBCI: Stresses the need for breaking narrow affiliations in Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-23

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:10

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More