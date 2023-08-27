American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

Press Highlights
2023-08-27 | 00:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
American visit and French return: Lebanon&#39;s diplomatic juggle
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

As closed doors persist at various local and national levels, whether presidential or financial, all the speculated deadlines for solutions seem illogical as long as cases of defiance accumulate within opposing forces of rejection. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.

This places the fate of the French initiative in a precarious position, potentially leading the country towards various outcomes, a scenario cautioned against by the Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri, who renewed the call for necessary reforms to save the nation. 

This call has been persistently echoed by the Progressive Socialist Party, aiming to avert the worst.

In this context, sources closely following the efforts of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian noted via Al Anbaa deep disparities and disagreements between him and his counterparts within the Quintet Committee. 

This was alluded to by Walid Jumblatt in his recent press statement.

These sources highlight a lack of alignment in ideas between Le Drian and other committee members regarding his vision for resolving the presidential crisis. Other members uphold the decisions of the Doha meeting, especially concerning the president's specifications.

These sources draw a connection between the impending visit by US mediator Amos Hochstein, scheduled for early next month, and Le Drian's expected visit in the second half of September. 

This potential overlap could have positive implications for the domestic situation despite the celebratory nature of Hochstein's visit, commemorating the beginning of TotalEnergies' drilling activities in Block 9. 

This perspective was also highlighted by oil and gas governance and geopolitics expert Laury Haytayan, who told Al Anbaa that the visit is part of the agenda for demarcating maritime borders and celebrating the commencement of drilling in Block 9. 

She mentioned what was said in 2018 regarding the discussion of moving towards demarcation and encouraging petroleum activities upon signing the contract, despite the existence of a disputed portion in Block 9. 

An agreement was reached to operate outside that area. In 2020, attention to this portion waned, and the focus shifted to the entire border demarcation process with Lebanon. At that time, Lebanon had accepted the contract terms, conditional upon TotalEnergies' return, and this achievement is credited to the French and Americans.

The land demarcation, however, appears more complex, according to Haytayan, as it involves a "political matter related to the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills." 

This necessitates understanding with the Syrians, who might bring up the issue of the Golan. 

However, the democratic administration of the United States is not ready to engage in dialogue with Syria, so the topic of land demarcation has received little attention despite being mentioned in the framework agreement discussed by Speaker Nabih Berri, which touched on the interrelation of the land and maritime tracks.

As the dimensions of the American visit and the French return become clearer, local stakeholders find themselves further embroiled in a time-wasting game, squandering every potential opportunity to avoid more significant risks for the Lebanese people.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Block 9

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Amos Hochstein

TotalEnergies

LBCI Next
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-26

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-26

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

United Nations: Ending AIDS is still possible by 2030

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-01

Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More