Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

2023-08-27 | 01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
2min
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

The Russian news agency (TASS) reported on Saturday that a diplomatic source stated that the Russian embassy in Lebanon is communicating with Lebanese authorities to ascertain the circumstances of the detention of a Russian citizen and his wife at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.

The source added that the embassy is awaiting permission for its staff to meet with the detained Russian citizens. However, the source did not provide details about the reason for the arrest, according to the Arab World Press.

At the same time, sources mentioned that the General Security agency detained the Russian citizen and his wife as they were departing through Beirut airport.

The sources explained that "information indicates that the Russian citizen confessed to being recruited by Israeli intelligence not long ago. He received instructions to travel to Lebanon and was provided with maps concerning locations, gatherings, and facilities related to Hezbollah. He was asked to visit those addresses, inspect them, and photograph them if possible."

They added that the Russian citizen "also confessed to having visited Dahieh multiple times and that he was collecting data to compare with previous information held by his handlers. During the interrogation of his wife, she admitted to being aware of her husband's work and assisting him in his tasks."

It indicated that contacts occurred between the General Security and the Russian embassy in Beirut "to inform them of the nature of the arrest before it was referred with the investigation records to the Military Court."
 
 

