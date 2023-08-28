News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
2023-08-28 | 02:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Two international envoys are scheduled to visit Beirut next month. The American envoy, Amos Hochstein, is expected in the first half of September, while the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will follow in the latter half.
Preliminary sources suggest that Hochstein, a key figure in the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel, is arriving to address the issue of land border demarcation.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
He might bring forward an American proposal to lay the groundwork for severe negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli entity.
The purpose is to resolve the border-related dispute centered around the Chebaa Farms and eliminate it as a pretext for Hezbollah to justify its armed presence, often called "resistance." The ultimate goal is to ensure the liberation of Chebaa Farms, though this achievement could have drawbacks.
This development raises the question of how Hezbollah will respond if Hochstein succeeds in resolving this issue, just as he grew in addressing the maritime boundary dispute.
Moreover, what new justification might Hezbollah adopt to sustain its retention of weapons?
This American initiative comes at a time when the United Nations Security Council is engaged in discussions regarding the renewal of the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as disagreements persist between UNIFIL and the Lebanese government.
The government demands that the renewal be a replica of the previous resolution, without amendments or expansions to the force's mandate, and that the shift from Chapter VI to Chapter VII in the UN Charter, granting UNIFIL the authority to use force without prior consultation, be disregarded.
However, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib's efforts become difficult in light of the firm stance of the United States, Britain, and France in favor of expanding UNIFIL's responsibilities independently and without coordination with the Lebanese army, the situation in the South appears to be entering a critical phase.
Turning to the French presidential envoy, Le Drian, his mission seeks to breach the impasse in the presidential arena.
Nonetheless, his efforts will likely face obstacles due to existing political lines that run in parallel and remain unaligned – the "Resistance" line and the "Opposition."
Despite the challenges he has encountered and will continue to face, the French presidency is determined to reclaim its influence in Lebanon. The realism of France's approach lies in its efforts to broaden its engagement beyond the Maronite community alone and establish relations with various political and sectarian factions in the country.
On the presidential front, all eyes are on the discussions between Gebran Bassil and Hezbollah. Just as Bassil preserved a path for reconciliation with Hezbollah during their peak disagreement, he now works to maintain a return path with the opposition, especially since he has aligned himself with the nomination of Jihad Azour as a presidential candidate following his recent alignment with Hezbollah.
However, Bassil has not yet pledged his allegiance to his ally. Instead, he aims to convey that he possesses alternative presidential political options.
A source within the opposition informed "Al-Anbaa" that even if Bassil and his bloc join the "Resistance," they will not secure the two-thirds quorum required for a presidential election session. This implies that Frangieh and his supporters must attract more independent MPs to reach 86 votes.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
American
French
Visit
International
Envoys
Arrive
Beirut
US
France
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
0
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
0
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
5
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
8
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More