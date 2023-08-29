Nasrallah's Strong Message on UNIFIL, Diplomatic Moves, and Regional Dynamics

Hezbollah Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that the anticipated decision to extend the mandate of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) would remain "ink on paper."



This stance coincided with the failure of Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, in his current mission in New York. His objective was to dissuade member states from approving the renewal of the United Nations forces operating in the south, without modifying the text of last year's resolution. Such an extension would maintain the freedom of movement for UNIFIL troops without prior coordination with the Lebanese army.

Nasrallah's threat was made during a televised speech on Hezbollah-affiliated channel "Al-Manar," on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the "Second Liberation," referring to the war against ISIS.



He stated that the background behind Lebanon's demand for amendment in the UNIFIL renewal resolution is related to "dignity."



Otherwise, he warned that the decision would be disregarded, as the people in the south would not allow its implementation despite the Lebanese government's rejection.



In New York, the United Nations Security Council is set to vote on the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate. It is reported that a resolution of this nature has been drafted in blue ink, indicating its readiness for final approval. Caretaker Foreign Minister Bou Habib reportedly met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to explain Lebanon's position on the anticipated UNIFIL renewal project.



Bou Habib also met with permanent representatives of Ghana, Gabon, and Mozambique, non-permanent members of the Security Council, in the presence of a representative from the African Union, to discuss the matter of UNIFIL's renewal.



Additionally, he held discussions with Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, to address the issue of Syrian refugees in light of recent developments.

From the UNIFIL issue to the sudden visit of the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Beirut today. Sources told Nidaa al-Watan that Hochstein's visit is related to the commencement of exploration activities in the southern maritime region, led by TotalEnergies starting from August 23. According to information, Hochstein, previously described as the architect of maritime demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, is visiting to observe the exploration event on the Lebanese side, even if it comes belatedly.



Sources also told Nidaa al-Watan that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will pay an unannounced visit to Beirut during this week.

Abdollahian's visit follows his trip to Saudi Arabia on August 17, during which he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Hezbollah escalated media activities against Saudi Arabia in tandem with this visit, sparking questions. Tehran had to send Abdollahian's deputy to the North Asia and West Africa region, Mahdi Shoushtari, to ask Nasrallah to ease the tension with Saudi Arabia, which he did.



These developments coincided with a significant French position regarding Lebanon amid the ongoing presidential crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron stated at a conference of French ambassadors abroad at the Elysee Palace that he condemns "activities that destabilize regional stability, which Iran has engaged in during recent years."

He stressed that "reestablishment of ties should also involve clarifying Iran's policy regarding its immediate neighbors, Israel, and its security, as well as Lebanon and its stability."



Macron thanked his special envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for the task he is currently undertaking, which relates to finding a political solution to the current crisis. He considered that "one of the key elements to a political solution in Lebanon is clarifying regional interventions in the country, including Iran."



Interestingly, in his speech yesterday, Nasrallah defended Le Drian, asking, "They are attacking the French now, but if the envoy were American, would they dare do that?"



He added that “any assassination on Lebanese soil, be it against a Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian, Iranian, or anyone else, will surely be met with a strong reaction. We will not allow Lebanon to become a battleground for assassinations, and we will never accept changing the existing rules of engagement."