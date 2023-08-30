News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
2023-08-30 | 01:29
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
The US Presidential envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday to oversee the commencement of drilling operations in Block 9 and to present a new mediation effort to resolve the land borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab announced that Hochstein will meet with Speaker Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander Joseph Aoun to accompany the start of exploration activities in Block 9 and gas extraction.
The second goal of his visit is to work on the file of solidifying the seven points pending in the demarcation of the land borders. He will also visit the occupied territories to facilitate the work of the technical committee under the supervision of the army.
In this context, Bou Saab stated that Lebanon's position is clear that point B1 has been settled since 1923, and he hopes that a solution for the unresolved land points will be achieved, similar to the success in demarcating the maritime borders.
Furthermore, Bou Saab noted that the US envoy will assist in the Egyptian gas issue. The US administration will provide its response to the World Bank at the beginning of September regarding the Egyptian gas loan to Lebanon. This comes after the encouraging breakthrough in Lebanon's electricity and tax collection improvements, which has brought hope for increased hours of power supply.
However, informed sources said an expanded meeting will be held Wednesday at Mikati's office, whereby the latter will convey to the American guest that Lebanon does not consider itself engaged in negotiations for border demarcation.
The sources added that Lebanon wants the United States to compel Israel to withdraw from all points that remain under occupation. "What is happening does not exceed the limits of demonstrating the international borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine as before the establishment of the occupation entity."
While the US envoy is optimistic about his ability to achieve a swift agreement, based on the UN discussions regarding the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south, he is cautious not to come under pressure, as was the case with the maritime issue.
He also informed a Lebanese official that he wants to accomplish matters swiftly and does not wish to be burdened with numerous conditions, as occurred with the maritime file.
However, the Israeli part aims from the file of the land borders to arrangements that involve security guarantees along the borders while enhancing the deployment of international forces at specific points.
It is worth noting that the adversary considers the 13 disputed points with Lebanon since 2000, or those that emerged after the 2006 aggression, as unresolvable according to the Lebanese perspective. This negative indicator could lead to a lack of swift agreement. Lebanon must assert its rights in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba hills, rejecting the Israeli-supported American suggestion that they are Syrian territories.
Moreover, informed sources anticipated that the US side would use a local proxy to divert attention from the Israeli occupation of this area by raising the demand to demarcate the land borders with Syria as is happening in the south. This is not currently on the agenda of those concerned in Beirut.
The UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura received on Tuesday a notification to receive the US mediator. The command was informed that he would visit Naqoura and listen to their operational reports on their field missions. From there, he will be helicoptered to the exploration platform in Block 9, although it is not confirmed whether he will also fly over the Blue Line, as he did previously.
However, the file of the land borders was discussed in the recent tripartite meeting in Ras Naqoura between Israeli and Lebanese army representatives in the presence of the commander of the international forces, Major General Lázaro.
An agreement was reached to continue negotiations on the 13 reserved points and Lebanon's demand to show its borders and establish its rights in those points that were initially three during the demarcation of the Blue Line in 2000 and became 13 after the July 2006 aggression.
The land demarcation issue has resurfaced after the completion of maritime border demarcation. US Ambassador Dorothy Shea visited Mikati and urged him for land demarcation.
Additionally, an informed source said that the Israeli plan to address the reserved points focuses on solving the issue of Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba hills, particularly to withdraw excuses from the resistance for not being present near the borders with occupied Palestine. Israel is targeting the positions of the "Green Without Borders" association's positions spread in some reserved points, including the outskirts of Ramish. Settling the reserved points aims to secure a buffer zone at the borders.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Border
Demarcation
Land
Next
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Nasrallah's Strong Message on UNIFIL, Diplomatic Moves, and Regional Dynamics
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-29
Nasrallah's Strong Message on UNIFIL, Diplomatic Moves, and Regional Dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-08-29
Nasrallah's Strong Message on UNIFIL, Diplomatic Moves, and Regional Dynamics
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-29
Bassil to al-Modon: I do not see possibility of electing Sleiman Frangieh nor Joseph Aoun
Press Highlights
2023-08-29
Bassil to al-Modon: I do not see possibility of electing Sleiman Frangieh nor Joseph Aoun
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:50
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
Lebanon News
08:50
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
0
World News
2023-08-22
African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup
World News
2023-08-22
African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
4
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
5
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
6
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More