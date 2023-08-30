The US Presidential envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday to oversee the commencement of drilling operations in Block 9 and to present a new mediation effort to resolve the land borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab announced that Hochstein will meet with Speaker Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander Joseph Aoun to accompany the start of exploration activities in Block 9 and gas extraction.



The second goal of his visit is to work on the file of solidifying the seven points pending in the demarcation of the land borders. He will also visit the occupied territories to facilitate the work of the technical committee under the supervision of the army.



In this context, Bou Saab stated that Lebanon's position is clear that point B1 has been settled since 1923, and he hopes that a solution for the unresolved land points will be achieved, similar to the success in demarcating the maritime borders.



Furthermore, Bou Saab noted that the US envoy will assist in the Egyptian gas issue. The US administration will provide its response to the World Bank at the beginning of September regarding the Egyptian gas loan to Lebanon. This comes after the encouraging breakthrough in Lebanon's electricity and tax collection improvements, which has brought hope for increased hours of power supply.



However, informed sources said an expanded meeting will be held Wednesday at Mikati's office, whereby the latter will convey to the American guest that Lebanon does not consider itself engaged in negotiations for border demarcation.



The sources added that Lebanon wants the United States to compel Israel to withdraw from all points that remain under occupation. "What is happening does not exceed the limits of demonstrating the international borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine as before the establishment of the occupation entity."



While the US envoy is optimistic about his ability to achieve a swift agreement, based on the UN discussions regarding the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south, he is cautious not to come under pressure, as was the case with the maritime issue.



He also informed a Lebanese official that he wants to accomplish matters swiftly and does not wish to be burdened with numerous conditions, as occurred with the maritime file.



However, the Israeli part aims from the file of the land borders to arrangements that involve security guarantees along the borders while enhancing the deployment of international forces at specific points.



It is worth noting that the adversary considers the 13 disputed points with Lebanon since 2000, or those that emerged after the 2006 aggression, as unresolvable according to the Lebanese perspective. This negative indicator could lead to a lack of swift agreement. Lebanon must assert its rights in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba hills, rejecting the Israeli-supported American suggestion that they are Syrian territories.



Moreover, informed sources anticipated that the US side would use a local proxy to divert attention from the Israeli occupation of this area by raising the demand to demarcate the land borders with Syria as is happening in the south. This is not currently on the agenda of those concerned in Beirut.



The UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura received on Tuesday a notification to receive the US mediator. The command was informed that he would visit Naqoura and listen to their operational reports on their field missions. From there, he will be helicoptered to the exploration platform in Block 9, although it is not confirmed whether he will also fly over the Blue Line, as he did previously.



However, the file of the land borders was discussed in the recent tripartite meeting in Ras Naqoura between Israeli and Lebanese army representatives in the presence of the commander of the international forces, Major General Lázaro.



An agreement was reached to continue negotiations on the 13 reserved points and Lebanon's demand to show its borders and establish its rights in those points that were initially three during the demarcation of the Blue Line in 2000 and became 13 after the July 2006 aggression.



The land demarcation issue has resurfaced after the completion of maritime border demarcation. US Ambassador Dorothy Shea visited Mikati and urged him for land demarcation.



Additionally, an informed source said that the Israeli plan to address the reserved points focuses on solving the issue of Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba hills, particularly to withdraw excuses from the resistance for not being present near the borders with occupied Palestine. Israel is targeting the positions of the "Green Without Borders" association's positions spread in some reserved points, including the outskirts of Ramish. Settling the reserved points aims to secure a buffer zone at the borders.