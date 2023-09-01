News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
2023-09-01 | 00:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
On Thursday, the Banque du Liban (BDL) revealed that its external liquid assets in foreign currencies amounted to $8.54 billion US dollars. This indicates a decline between July and mid-August 2023.
The decrease in liquid assets was attributed to the depreciation of the Euro against the US dollar during the same period and the payment of accrued interest on Arab deposits, along with the costs of Circular 158.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
According to the Bloomberg platform, the statement also highlighted that the market value of the "Eurobonds" portfolio in the bank's possession increased from $387 million to $421.8 million US dollars during this period.
In contrast, external liabilities in dollars amounted to $1.3 billion, resulting in a net amount (assets minus liabilities) of $7.2 billion. This is a notable decrease from the over $9 billion mentioned by Riad Salameh before his departure.
For the second time since this regular disclosure began after Riad Salameh departed from governance, the value of the banks' certificates of deposit at the central bank, estimated to be over $86 billion, is not appearing. The banks claim that this substantial amount belongs to depositors and is being utilized by the BDL.
Salameh responded to the banks' association last year, affirming that these certificates are denominated in Lebanese lira and repeatedly indicating that the BDL has reimbursed the banks with those billions and more.
Therefore, the BDL is not concerned with dollar deposits.
Consequently, depositors' associations question whether the acting BDL governor, Wassim Mansouri, will adopt a similar theory to Salameh's regarding bank deposit certificates, which fundamentally represent people's deposits.
Mansouri reiterated his commitment in Thursday's statement "not to touch the external reserves of the central bank except to settle obligations due to the BDL (refer to the table) and to pay the required amounts as per Circular 158."
Sources within depositors' associations emphasized that "the reference to Circular 158 is a minor and timid acknowledgment of the bank's deposits." In his recent press conference, Mansouri stated that he "has no answer to the question of deposits in general!"
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Circular 158
Impact
Foreign
Asset
Decline
BDL
Next
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Central Bank of Lebanon's Deliberations on State's Foreign Currency Needs: Challenges and Priorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-31
Central Bank of Lebanon's Deliberations on State's Foreign Currency Needs: Challenges and Priorities
Press Highlights
2023-08-31
Central Bank of Lebanon's Deliberations on State's Foreign Currency Needs: Challenges and Priorities
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-31
Hochstein in Lebanon: Demarcation on the Banks of a Tourist Journey
Press Highlights
2023-08-31
Hochstein in Lebanon: Demarcation on the Banks of a Tourist Journey
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Press Highlights
2023-08-30
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
0
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
3
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
6
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
7
Lebanon News
07:43
Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future
Lebanon News
07:43
Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More