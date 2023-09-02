France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

2023-09-02 | 00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon&#39;s future
4min
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

Speaker Nabih Berri's recent initiative has stirred internal debate that is expected to intensify in the coming days. The "new aspect" of this initiative is reflected in the integration of dialogue with the open sessions for the election of the President. 

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

However, the reactions to it have resurrected the political division as it was before between the Shiite duo and its allies, the opposition, and the intersection it reached on June 14th. 

So, instead of "resolving" the results of the parliamentary session on that date, the initiative seems to "blur" those results, which led to the victory of the opposition candidate Jihad Azour over the candidate of the Shiite duo, Sleiman Frangieh. 

The reason for this conclusion, as stated in the responses rejecting the initiative, is that Berri is still far from the constitution under the guise of dialogue.

Returning to Berri's speech on the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Sayyid Musa al-Sadr and his companions, it was noteworthy that the Speaker of Parliament did not mention the French initiative led by French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian. 

It is important to note that the essence of the speech is to present an alternative to this initiative, which revolves around the presidential deadline. Berri chose September for his initiative, the month Le Drian will return to Lebanon to explore the possibility of holding presidential elections.

Is there an explanation for Le Drian's absence from Berri's speech?

Prominent sources in the opposition told Nidaa al-Watan that Berri's initiative coincided with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Beirut. 

Berri seemed to send a "message" to French President Emmanuel Macron at the moment of Abdollahian's visit, saying, "If you hold Iran responsible for obstructing the presidential elections, there is no need to send your presidential envoy to Lebanon because I will take his place."

It is known that on August 28th, Macron, in front of a gathering of French ambassadors at the Elysée Palace, mentioned the "destabilizing activities of Iran in the region in recent years." 

Macron considered that "one of the essential elements" for a "political solution in Lebanon will involve clarifying regional interventions, including Iranian interference." He praised the work of his special envoy to Lebanon, Le Drian.

These sources add, "Berri appeared to take a stance blocking Le Drian's way. If we say that the French initiative is bad, Berri's position came to convey an Iranian message to the French state that Macron's position is rejected at the Iranian level."

The same sources pointed out that the opposition, which signed the statement of 31 deputies, included a call to Berri and the political forces to apply the constitution. If the dialogue happens, it will be after the election of the President. 
This President will lead the dialogue with one item: Hezbollah's weapons and the implementation of the Taif Agreement in its sovereignty section, and the opposition is unified on this level.

They also noted that Speaker Berri wanted to divert international pressure from him, which had demanded he hold presidential elections and "assign responsibility for hindering the invitation to open electoral sessions to the obstructing team." 

Therefore, at this time, he wanted to tell the international community, "Do not impose sanctions on me because I will facilitate it, while the obstructer is someone else."

These sources conclude that "in short, there is an international will that appeared in the Quintet Committee hinting at sanctions. Berri wanted to "wash his hands," but he cannot do it because he is the one who does not apply the constitution. This exchange he proposes is rejected because he cannot bribe the opposition with sessions to give him a dialogue when he should apply the constitution."

From Berri to Abdollahian, who, during a press conference at the end of his visit, advised French President Macron to focus on France's internal problems instead of criticizing Iran. He said, "I advise Mr. Macron to focus on the situation inside France instead of interfering in matters in other countries."

During his visit to Lebanon, the Iranian Minister had a busy schedule, starting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, then Speaker Berri, followed by the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib. 

Finally, he had a closed meeting with the leaders of the Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, represented by Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and Secretary-General of the PIJ, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Abdollahian confirmed "Tehran's commitment to the strategy of supporting the Palestinian people, their resistance, and the issue of liberating the land."

Regarding his meeting with Nasrallah, Abdollahian said he heard that "if the Zionist entity commits any foolishness, the resistance can turn the page in a way that will be painful for this enemy."

Abdollahian repeatedly emphasized that "the Islamic Republic does not interfere in Lebanese internal affairs."
 

