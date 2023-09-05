News
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
2023-09-05 | 01:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
In a miscellaneous provision within the 2024 budget, an article has emerged allowing "taxpayers to settle their taxes from their foreign currency (pre-dating October 2019) bank accounts at a rate of 40 percent of the US dollar's value on the Sayrafa platform."
Experts have viewed this article as a disguised haircut on deposits trapped in banks, estimated at around $90 billion. Depositors who choose this option will face a deduction from their deposits, with the state absorbing the difference between the old dollar rate and the Sayrafa rate. In essence, both the state and depositors will share the loss to alleviate the banks' obligations to depositors.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Financial and economic expert Michel Kozah supports this analysis and explains that "before the end of Governor Riad Salameh's term, he burdened the state with $57 billion. What they are trying to do with this provision in the budget is to create room for those who want to pay their taxes using their deposits, which are in dollars."
The state is attempting, through this provision, to reduce the deposits in dollars in accounts amounting to approximately $90 billion. This means that the dissolution of these deposits through this article could take around 50 years to cover this gap in this manner.
Regarding accounting and taxation, accounting and taxation expert and member of the ALDIC Association Nadim Daher clarifies that "this provision in the budget will lead to two problems. The first is financial inflation.
Converting dollars, or rather the reserved dollars in banks, into Lebanese lira, even at a rate of 40 percent of the Sayrafa rate, will increase the money supply," pointing out that "we have to wait for the opinion of the BDL on this issue because Acting Governor Dr. Wissam Mansouri insists on controlling inflation.
Therefore, he did not meet Electricite du Liban's (EDL) request to convert amounts from lira to dollars to avoid inflation."
Daher emphasizes that "as always, laws and provisions are passed late, meaning that these provisions should have been enacted at the beginning of the crisis.
This is what we proposed as the Association for Taxpayer Protection as one of the solutions to the problem of frozen deposits in banks. Still, we were not heard," considering that "the return on this provision is positive. As for the increase in inflation rates, it is a source of concern because we do not know the size of the money supply that will be injected into the market through this provision, but it is beneficial for companies because it encourages them to pay their taxes, which are significant amounts in Lebanese lira."
He believes that "in terms of individual depositors, they have the freedom to apply it or not, so it is not compulsory, unlike the circulars issued by the BDL, including Circular 151."
In conclusion, "this provision can be challenged based on the principle of tax equality among citizens because it allows companies and individuals to pay their taxes in a certain way, while a segment of the Lebanese people spends fresh dollars to pay their taxes. However, the basis for the challenge is not solid."
Next
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Previous
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
French role in Lebanese politics: Challenges and perspectives
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
French role in Lebanese politics: Challenges and perspectives
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-03
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
2023-09-03
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?
0
World News
02:49
Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
World News
02:49
Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
5
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
7
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
