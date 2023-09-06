Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

2023-09-06 | 02:01
2min
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

Political sources have raised questions about the recent call by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for a week-long dialogue, followed by consecutive sessions to elect a president. 

These sources believe that despite the international community's insistence, particularly the "Quintet Committee," consisting of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, France, and the United States, to end the presidential vacuum, it does not necessarily guarantee the elections. 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.
They emphasized that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's recent statement during his visit to Beirut, where he claimed that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, falls short of the desired outcome as long as Tehran refrains from giving the green light to its ally, Hezbollah, to cease obstructing the presidential election.

Furthermore, if met, the regional and international conditions for electing a president are sufficient with a parallel development within Lebanon. This necessitates local parties to soften their stances, beginning with reducing their political demands. 

So far, Hezbollah has shown no flexibility in meeting its opponents halfway to seek a compromise for a consensus president outside of political blocs.

The same sources also stressed that Hezbollah is not ready for a settlement. Unlike most political parties, Hezbollah views the presidential election from a regional perspective linked to rapidly evolving regional developments. 

This serves Tehran's interests in wielding the presidential card to improve its negotiating stance with Washington, which explains French President Emmanuel Macron's hint that Iranian intervention prevents the election of a president.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
