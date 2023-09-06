News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
2023-09-06 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Political sources have raised questions about the recent call by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for a week-long dialogue, followed by consecutive sessions to elect a president.
These sources believe that despite the international community's insistence, particularly the "Quintet Committee," consisting of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, France, and the United States, to end the presidential vacuum, it does not necessarily guarantee the elections.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.
They emphasized that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's recent statement during his visit to Beirut, where he claimed that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, falls short of the desired outcome as long as Tehran refrains from giving the green light to its ally, Hezbollah, to cease obstructing the presidential election.
Furthermore, if met, the regional and international conditions for electing a president are sufficient with a parallel development within Lebanon. This necessitates local parties to soften their stances, beginning with reducing their political demands.
So far, Hezbollah has shown no flexibility in meeting its opponents halfway to seek a compromise for a consensus president outside of political blocs.
The same sources also stressed that Hezbollah is not ready for a settlement. Unlike most political parties, Hezbollah views the presidential election from a regional perspective linked to rapidly evolving regional developments.
This serves Tehran's interests in wielding the presidential card to improve its negotiating stance with Washington, which explains French President Emmanuel Macron's hint that Iranian intervention prevents the election of a president.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Hezbollah
Role
Lebanon
Presidential
Stalemate
Insights
Implications
Next
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
2023-09-05
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
2023-09-04
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
0
World News
2023-08-08
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
World News
2023-08-08
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25
Forensic Audit Progresses: From Report to Legal Document
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25
Forensic Audit Progresses: From Report to Legal Document
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
2
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
3
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
4
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
5
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves
8
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More