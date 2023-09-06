IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

Press Highlights
2023-09-06 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Beirut next week to evaluate the progress made by the Lebanese government in implementing crucial reforms. 

According to informed sources, this visit will serve as another crucial checkpoint to assess the extent of progress, particularly regarding legislation that has been referred to the Parliament. 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Several bills, including banking sector restructuring, financial stabilization (addressing losses and deposits), and capital controls, have made little headway regarding study and approval.

Sources have pointed to the ongoing debate between the government and Parliament, notably evident in last week's exchanges between Deputy Prime Minister Saade al-Chami and the head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan. The debate centers around determining which entity is responsible for the delay in implementing reforms, whether it falls on the government or Parliament.

During the visit, the IMF delegation will hold meetings at the Banque du Liban (BDL) to assess the acting Governor's commitment to refrain from lending to the state in dollars and Lebanese lira. They will also inquire about the latest developments concerning the launch of the "Bloomberg Sayrafa" platform. 

Notably, the government has not officially approved the platform's launch, and training has not yet commenced, leading experts to estimate that it may take a month or two to be fully operational. The IMF's push for exchange rate unification makes the promised platform a significant step in that direction. Its success hinges on its transparency and ability to record supply and demand accurately.

Additionally, the IMF delegation will evaluate the 2024 budget proposal and assess its lack of reform steps. 

Sources have emphasized that international warnings will remain on various fronts in the coming phase, particularly concerning the danger of the "cash economy" expanding while unreliable banks remain. It remains to be seen how long these banks will remain in existence in their current form while being financially insolvent.

On another note, sources have refuted inevitable leaks associated with the acting BDL Governor's visit to Saudi Arabia, specifically, any speculations about requests for support or similar matters. They clarified that the primary purpose of the visit was to attend a banking conference, and the other meetings were purely formal and protocol-oriented, with no discussions regarding aid or loans to Lebanon. 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the broader Arab and international consensus, encourages the Lebanese to prioritize implementing reforms in line with the agreement with the IMF before considering any further support or assistance.


Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

IMF

Delegation

Arrive

Beirut

Reforms

Assessment

Budget

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-28

American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-24

Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive in Beirut on July 25: LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02

Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-05

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-05

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-04

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
World News
2023-08-08

July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25

Forensic Audit Progresses: From Report to Legal Document

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More