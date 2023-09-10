News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
2023-09-10 | 01:38
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Political conflicts and external interference are prolonging the current political crisis in Lebanon.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Addiyar.
After the atmosphere was heading towards dialogue, as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri, pessimism has returned to dominate the situation, along with a change in the position of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), as expressed by its leader, Deputy Gebran Bassil, during his speech at the Batroun Judges Association dinner.
This indicates that the Christian majority (including the Lebanese Forces, the FPM, and the Kataeb Party) will not participate in the dialogue, which removes the label of inclusivity that Berri had advocated and defended politically, where he had insisted on the participation of all parliamentary blocs in this dialogue to prevent its being stunted.
Therefore, it can be said that the dialogue has been put on hold pending external developments, with the upcoming visit of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut on Monday being at the forefront.
Berri's initiative
Speaker Berri's initiative offered a glimmer of hope last week with the support of nearly eighty deputies, including the FPM, which initially responded positively to the initiative but later changed its position through Bassil's stance.
This angered Deputy Ali Hassan Khalil, who accused Bassil of obstructing the dialogue by imposing conditions for bargaining.
Specifically, observers suggested that Bassil's switch from supporting the initiative to opposing it may have two reasons:
First, it may be related to what Hassan Khalil described as the FPM's desire to exchange participation in the dialogue for several gains, especially since there are no direct gains for the movement due to this dialogue.
Second, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab presided over the dialogue after Berri stepped down, and Bou Saab approved this mission, with Berri considering himself a party to the dialogue.
Regardless of the reason for the FPM's change of position, one thing is sure: the movement has not yet obtained what it wants from its negotiations with Hezbollah.
External mediation
On the presidential level, Qatar enters the presidential arena in a significant way as a member of the Quintet on Lebanon, which includes the United States, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
French envoy Le Drian will visit Beirut on Monday in a tour expected not to lead to a breakthrough in the presidential file, given the negative response from the Opposition and the firm refusal to answer Le Drian's questions sent to parliamentary blocs.
Furthermore, sources following the external developments suggest that this visit will be Le Drian's last before taking up his duties in Saudi Arabia.
On the other hand, Qatari efforts have not ceased in parallel with the French initiative in the past phase, where there has been talk of dozens of envoys who came to Lebanon and met with political officials away from the spotlight.
Thus, the Qatari mission in the coming phase, as they step into the official mediation role commissioned by the Quintet, will be to showcase the positions of the political forces and put forward possible scenarios with the aim of settling the game by the Quintet, led by the United States.
While press reports indicated the Quintet's inclination to endorse Army Commander Joseph Aoun as a candidate, the matter remains subject to American-Iranian agreement.
Here, Qatar comes into play, as it maintains good relations with Iran and can thus effectively communicate with it on the Lebanese presidential file, unlike the French, who have not succeeded in this mission.
On the contrary, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran of obstructing the presidential elections, which complicated the French mediation task.
Moreover, the rise in the prospects of the Army Commander has become tangible through international attention to him, and diplomatic participation in the announcement ceremony of the areas of Arsal and Ras Baalbek cleared of the remnants of war.
This development indicated an increased international interest in the Army Commander and his potential ascent to the presidency.
It is worth noting that Aoun strongly criticized some people's doubts about the Lebanese Army and called on them to visit the borders and witness firsthand the situation, which threatens to worsen soon and to stand behind the Army as it is Lebanon's safety valve.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidency
Qatar
France
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-02
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-09-02
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-08
Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption
Press Highlights
2023-09-08
Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-08
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
Press Highlights
2023-09-08
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
World News
03:17
Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv
World News
03:17
Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
2
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
3
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp
5
Lebanon News
08:44
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
Lebanon News
08:44
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:18
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
News Bulletin Reports
08:18
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
7
Middle East News
11:10
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
Middle East News
11:10
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More