Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
Press Highlights
2023-09-11 | 01:16
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
It has been reported that approximately 3,000 teachers in public schools have had their names added to the salary deduction lists due to their continued participation in last year's general strike, even after the teachers' unions called off the strike.
These teachers make up more than half of the secondary education instructors currently in active service, and they primarily deliver educational lessons rather than administrative duties.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
It has been decided that their salaries will be deducted over three working days and fourteen days.
Additionally, around 450 teachers have been placed on the "arbitrary transfer" lists to schools far from their residence, which will result in additional transportation burdens.
These decisions come after a series of discussions hinted at the possibility that Abbas Halabi, the caretaker Education and Higher Education Minister, might reconsider his initial decision.
This is an attempt to defuse the tensions surrounding the start of the academic year and to avoid a confrontation with the teachers as preparations for the new school year in public schools are underway.
