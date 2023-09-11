Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

Press Highlights
2023-09-11 | 01:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

It has been reported that approximately 3,000 teachers in public schools have had their names added to the salary deduction lists due to their continued participation in last year's general strike, even after the teachers' unions called off the strike.

These teachers make up more than half of the secondary education instructors currently in active service, and they primarily deliver educational lessons rather than administrative duties.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
It has been decided that their salaries will be deducted over three working days and fourteen days.

Additionally, around 450 teachers have been placed on the "arbitrary transfer" lists to schools far from their residence, which will result in additional transportation burdens.

These decisions come after a series of discussions hinted at the possibility that Abbas Halabi, the caretaker Education and Higher Education Minister, might reconsider his initial decision.

This is an attempt to defuse the tensions surrounding the start of the academic year and to avoid a confrontation with the teachers as preparations for the new school year in public schools are underway.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Education

Ministry

Salary

Deductions

Teachers

Public

Schools

LBCI Next
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21

Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-10

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-09

Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08

Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-10

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"

LBCI
Sports News
11:03

Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More