Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
Press Highlights
2023-09-11 | 01:50
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
The discussion regarding reopening the Martyr Rene Moawad Airport in Kleiat, in Akkar, is not new.
It has been a recurring topic in recent years, and each time the issue is raised, it seems to be closed with the excuse that certain political parties do not wish to operate it due to their lack of control over the facility, with Hezbollah specifically implied.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Since the 1990s until today, Akkar's parliamentary MPs have consistently advocated for the Kleiat Airport project as a pivotal development initiative for the region. Still, they have not succeeded in achieving the desired outcome.
Even the current seven Akkar MPs, particularly those from the "Moderation Bloc," have been promoting the idea for a while. They have engaged in communication, tours, and meetings with politicians and parliamentary blocs to garner support for the airport project. Their efforts have culminated in Prime Minister Najib Mikati announcing the inclusion of this issue on the agenda of a cabinet session this week. Mikati's commitment stems from his meetings with the MPs.
MP Sagih Atieh told "Nidaa Al-Watan," "Mikati promised to raise the issue at a cabinet session, and as MPs, we were able to establish a formula that any expansion of Beirut International Airport requires the operation of Kleiat Airport. This is not about political rivalry or obstruction but about the airport's importance and Lebanon's need for a second airport to boost the economy and address the crisis."
He continued, "We have contacted several blocs and will continue our efforts with the remaining ones. We have encountered nothing but support and endorsement, to be fair. Even Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was enthusiastic and went further by saying, 'I am with you on the condition that the airport serves cargo, trade, tourism, and flights.'"
However, is there a possibility of operating the airport without appointing the regulatory authority for civil aviation?
Atieh responded, "Yes, by making it subordinate to the administration in Beirut."
It is worth noting that there is also a legal obstacle hindering the operation of Kleiat Airport as a civilian facility, namely the lack of the regulatory authority's appointment due to political disagreements. This overlooks the purely economic aspect of the issue and the boost it could provide to the region's and the country's local economy, which is in dire need of a pure developmental plan.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Kleiat
Airport
Reopening
Efforts
Intensify
Economic
Benefits
Akkar
