



This article is originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

The phrase "existential threat" discussed by the leaders of the security agencies during the consultative meeting held Monday at the office of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in the presence of ministers, summarizes the concerns raised by the developments in the Syrian displacement.

This comes in light of the new wave of refugees flowing into Lebanon for over two months through land routes and illegal crossings.



A government session was scheduled to be held Monday morning between the leaders of the security agencies to discuss the displacement file. Still, the quorum was unmet due to the absence of Ministers Amin Salam, Walid Nassar, Nasser Yassin, Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, and Hector Hajjar. Thus, it was replaced by a consultative meeting attended by 14 ministers and security leaders.



However, each security agency leader presented the available data, emphasizing that "dealing with displacement should be different this time," and the new wave of displacement cannot be handled based on political disputes.



Despite linking the new wave of displacement to the suffocating economic siege on Syria and the efforts to obtain financial and in-kind aid from international organizations, as well as Lebanon being used as a route for illegal migration to Europe, the sources from the security agencies confirmed that "the majority of the refugees are young individuals."



The sources also mentioned that these young people are coming alone without their families and are scattered in different areas, referencing "intensive activities of refugee smuggling networks at the borders, some of which are run by current deputies."



According to ministerial sources, the leaders of the security agencies stressed that the refugee issue can no longer tolerate political divisions and requires "exceptional measures."



They reminded that the state "mismanaged the issue since the entry of refugees in 2011, leading to a failure to assess its consequences," including the suspension of refugee registration processes, internal and external pressures preventing the implementation of some decisions, such as the Supreme Defense Council's decision in 2019 to arrest any refugee who enters illegally.



Additionally, refugees were used as a popular base to support the opposition and attempt to use them in the democratic process to overthrow the Syrian regime.



Moreover, the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun reportedly revealed that "8,000 Syrians entered Lebanon recently, with 95% of them being young individuals."



In this context, ministerial sources explained that he expressed displeasure, stating that "smuggling across the borders has become an existential threat, and we can no longer tolerate it.



Aoun said, "We may have to engage with them or tell the army to confront them, and then we would have an excuse to kill legally."



For his part, Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada responded, saying, "Don't pay attention to the law; do what needs to be done."



However, Secretary-General of the Cabinet Judge Mahmoud Makkieh said, "If you want to respect the law, a state of emergency must be declared in border areas, and you can take the measures you want, as then the army can deploy and control the crossings."



General Aoun responded, "I have 3,000 emergency personnel, and I need 40,000 to secure the borders."



Consequently, Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi proposed conducting an awareness campaign about displacement risks in Lebanon and Syria, "provided that political refugees are not returned, and racist reactions are prevented."



On another note, the acting General Security Director General, Major General Elias al-Baysari, presented a "multi-axis strategic plan that includes addressing the political, economic, humanitarian, and governance levels," explaining the measures and actions to be taken regarding the refugees to prevent them from becoming a threat.



He considered that "this issue can only be resolved through coordination between various relevant authorities internally, with the Syrian state, and then with the international community. It is not enough for Lebanon to continue lamenting its inability to bear the consequences of displacement alone."



Monday afternoon, a second government session was held, originally intended to discuss the 2023 budget, but it also included a continuation of the discussion on the refugee issue.

Based on the information provided by the leaders of the security agencies, the Cabinet requested ministries and relevant departments to address the issue within their jurisdiction.



Furthermore, the most important measures include cooperation and coordination between security and military agencies to enhance the actions taken, especially by the border units of the army and all border crossings.



This also includes strengthening inspection points on the routes used by infiltrators, conducting comprehensive and coordinated joint operations targeting smuggling networks, closing illegal crossing points, and seizing the means and funds smugglers use under legal procedures.



However, these actions should be accompanied by extensive media coverage and intensified intelligence and security efforts to control both land and sea borders, prevent Syrians from entering illegally, and take immediate action to repatriate them to their home country.