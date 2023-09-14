



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

According to reliable sources, French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's discussions in Beirut with parties in the presidential file have highlighted several vital points.Firstly, Le Drian fully endorsed the dialogue initiative.

Secondly, the primary focus of his third visit was to address the current situation in Lebanon, emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution and the importance of opening the door to dialogue.



Thirdly, Le Drian made it clear during his discussions that his mission was not solely French but carried full support from the countries of the Quintet Committee.



Fourthly, Le Drian did not put forward any specific name for the presidency but discussed potential candidates in a general context without endorsing any particular individual.



Fifthly, the discussions on the second day reiterated the same political positions Le Drian had previously heard during his earlier visits.



Sixthly, the conclusion of Le Drian's mission, rumored to end with his departure from Beirut on Friday, does not mean the mission has ended.



The outcomes of Le Drian's discussions with political parties will be presented in a second meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.