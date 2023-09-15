Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

2023-09-15 | 01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp&#39;s ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

The Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon has been testing the commitment of conflicting factions within it, led by Fatah and extremist groups, to the ceasefire agreement announced by the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, who made intensive efforts to solidify it.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.
Sources from Fatah told Asharq Al-Awsat that they are "committed to what was agreed upon and will provide a new opportunity for peaceful efforts to implement the demands that were agreed upon, most notably the delivery of the killers of Fatah leader General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and his associates."

The cautious calm that prevailed in the streets and alleys of Ain al-Hilweh throughout Thursday, with some violations, resembled a "warrior's break," knowing that it could end at any moment. 

This is especially true after intense battles erupted in the camp on Wednesday night, which reverberated in areas in southern Lebanon. During these battles, flares were used for the first time.

It was reported that 15 people were killed and more than 150 wounded in the past week. It became clear that the fighting had expanded beyond the scope of the conflict between the Fatah Movement and the extremist groups entrenched in the camp. 

It expanded after other key forces and factions entered Ain al-Hilweh to support the extremists.

In this context, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Sidon region, Major General Abu Iyad Shaalan, stated that "all Islamic forces, especially Asbat al-Ansar, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, have become parties in the fighting, whether by supporting extremists or participating in combat on their behalf and supplying them with fighters from outside the camp." 

In a statement to Asharq Al-Awsat, he confirmed: "Fatah's full readiness for confrontation and uprooting the destructive extremists, as they pose a threat not only to the camp itself but also to the surrounding areas."

Shaalan explained, "Fatah has given many opportunities and chances for the delivery of the killers of Fatah leader General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and his associates, but all promises made by the extremists have been ignored." 

He added that "engaging in a real battle and a major attack against them is not ruled out, but we will not make such a decision without coordination with the Lebanese security forces, as we are ultimately guests on Lebanese soil."

On Thursday, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun visited the 1st Infantry Brigade in the Sidon area and met with officers and soldiers, receiving a briefing on the tasks being carried out amid the ongoing clashes in Ain al-Hilweh. 

It was reported that General Aoun praised the resilience, professionalism, and sacrifices of the soldiers in performing their duties, especially during the current exceptional circumstances in the brigade's area of responsibility.

A video was also circulated on social media showing a Lebanese Army Rangers Regiment entering the city of Sidon, which some interpreted as preparations for possible intervention in the situation in the camp. 

However, security sources confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that "General Aoun's visit to Sidon, as well as the presence of the regiment there, is normal and regular. They aim to monitor what is happening in the camp, as the regiment conducts patrols in the city regularly since the outbreak of the clashes."

It affirmed that "The army has no plans at all to enter the camp or participate in the fighting, and repeating the experience of the Nahr al-Bared camp, given that the situation in Ain al-Hilweh is much more complicated."
 

