News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
2023-09-15 | 01:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
The Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon has been testing the commitment of conflicting factions within it, led by Fatah and extremist groups, to the ceasefire agreement announced by the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, who made intensive efforts to solidify it.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.
Sources from Fatah told Asharq Al-Awsat that they are "committed to what was agreed upon and will provide a new opportunity for peaceful efforts to implement the demands that were agreed upon, most notably the delivery of the killers of Fatah leader General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and his associates."
The cautious calm that prevailed in the streets and alleys of Ain al-Hilweh throughout Thursday, with some violations, resembled a "warrior's break," knowing that it could end at any moment.
This is especially true after intense battles erupted in the camp on Wednesday night, which reverberated in areas in southern Lebanon. During these battles, flares were used for the first time.
It was reported that 15 people were killed and more than 150 wounded in the past week. It became clear that the fighting had expanded beyond the scope of the conflict between the Fatah Movement and the extremist groups entrenched in the camp.
It expanded after other key forces and factions entered Ain al-Hilweh to support the extremists.
In this context, the Palestinian National Security Commander in the Sidon region, Major General Abu Iyad Shaalan, stated that "all Islamic forces, especially Asbat al-Ansar, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, have become parties in the fighting, whether by supporting extremists or participating in combat on their behalf and supplying them with fighters from outside the camp."
In a statement to Asharq Al-Awsat, he confirmed: "Fatah's full readiness for confrontation and uprooting the destructive extremists, as they pose a threat not only to the camp itself but also to the surrounding areas."
Shaalan explained, "Fatah has given many opportunities and chances for the delivery of the killers of Fatah leader General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi and his associates, but all promises made by the extremists have been ignored."
He added that "engaging in a real battle and a major attack against them is not ruled out, but we will not make such a decision without coordination with the Lebanese security forces, as we are ultimately guests on Lebanese soil."
On Thursday, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun visited the 1st Infantry Brigade in the Sidon area and met with officers and soldiers, receiving a briefing on the tasks being carried out amid the ongoing clashes in Ain al-Hilweh.
It was reported that General Aoun praised the resilience, professionalism, and sacrifices of the soldiers in performing their duties, especially during the current exceptional circumstances in the brigade's area of responsibility.
A video was also circulated on social media showing a Lebanese Army Rangers Regiment entering the city of Sidon, which some interpreted as preparations for possible intervention in the situation in the camp.
However, security sources confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that "General Aoun's visit to Sidon, as well as the presence of the regiment there, is normal and regular. They aim to monitor what is happening in the camp, as the regiment conducts patrols in the city regularly since the outbreak of the clashes."
It affirmed that "The army has no plans at all to enter the camp or participate in the fighting, and repeating the experience of the Nahr al-Bared camp, given that the situation in Ain al-Hilweh is much more complicated."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Ain Al-Hilweh
Palestinian
Refugee
Camp
Fatah Movement
Nabih Berri
Battles
Asbat al-Ansar
Hamas
Islamic Jihad
Confrontation
Joseph Aoun
Nahr Al-Bared
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Renewed clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp, injuring Islamic Jihad official
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Renewed clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp, injuring Islamic Jihad official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain Al-Hilweh camp: Will it hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain Al-Hilweh camp: Will it hold?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Press Highlights
2023-09-14
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-13
Calls for an International Fact-Finding Committee Rekindled in Wake of Beirut Port Explosion Investigation Challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-13
Calls for an International Fact-Finding Committee Rekindled in Wake of Beirut Port Explosion Investigation Challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-28
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon News
2022-12-28
Price of gasoline drops significantly
0
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
0
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:37
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Lebanon Economy
10:37
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
2
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
3
Lebanon News
10:11
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
Lebanon News
10:11
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
4
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
5
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
7
Lebanon Economy
07:20
IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory
Lebanon Economy
07:20
IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More