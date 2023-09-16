Diplomatic Developments and Regional Dynamics: Lebanon's Presidential Elections and Palestinian Ceasefire

Press Highlights
2023-09-16 | 00:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic Developments and Regional Dynamics: Lebanon&#39;s Presidential Elections and Palestinian Ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Diplomatic Developments and Regional Dynamics: Lebanon's Presidential Elections and Palestinian Ceasefire

After the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian packed his bags yesterday and left Beirut, news emerged about the Qatari envoy who will assume the mission of the Quintet Committee in completing the presidential elections. 
 
Information varied regarding whether the Qatari representative is currently in Lebanon or will be arriving soon. 
 
However, what is certain is that there is a decision at the level of the Quintet Committee that will be issued from New York in the coming days, transferring the responsibility from Élysée to Doha, to pave the way for reaching Lebanese consensus on a presidential candidate. 
 
 
Qatar's role stands out as it can engage with Iran in the Lebanese dossier, something Paris has been unable to do for the past 8 months, failing to involve Iran in a settlement to break Hezbollah's attachment to its candidate Sleiman Frangieh.
 
In a related context, news from Doha reported that Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call last Thursday from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who "thanked Qatar for its role in facilitating the Iranian-US agreement on the exchange of prisoners."
 
Qatar's Prime Minister confirmed "Qatar's commitment to support all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region."
 
In parallel, it was learned that Hezbollah, pending developments in the presidential file externally, has decided to limit dialogue with the Free Patriotic Movement to the presidential election only. 
Their decision is to restrict the dialogue to the name Frangieh only. If "the Movement" does not agree to this name, they will not engage in dialogue with MP Gebran Bassil on any other name.

From the presidential file to the Palestinian file in Ain al-Helweh, the ceasefire agreement held up with the efforts of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who met with two leadership delegations from Fatah and Hamas. 
 
However, the public content of the two meetings did not withstand the leaks that spoke of commitments made by each party to exert efforts to fortify the agreement and implement the remaining items agreed upon in the "Palestinian Joint Action Committee" in Lebanon, which outlined a path for addressing the issues.
 
While Fatah leaked that Hamas pledged to hand over the suspects in the assassination of Abou Ashraf al-Armoushi, a key point in the renewal of clashes on several occasions since it erupted on July 30, Hamas officially confirmed, through its Deputy Head of External Relations Moussa Abou Marzouq during a tour of political forces in Sidon, that it is "a shared responsibility among all factions through the 'Joint Action Committee,' and we trust the guarantees and commitments made between us and Speaker Berri."
 
According to Palestinian sources, there is disagreement over the order of the agreement's provisions, between easing the atmosphere and providing a safe environment for the return of the displaced and evacuating UNRWA schools, and supporting and enhancing the joint security force for deployment, culminating in the apprehension of the suspects. 
 
There are rumors that some of the wanted individuals may voluntarily turn themselves in, especially Lebanese individuals who sought refuge in the emergency area at earlier times.
 
In return, Sidon reaffirmed, through all its political forces and religious references, during an extensive meeting called for by Deputy Osama Saad at his home, "its rejection of resorting to arms in addressing Ain al-Helweh's issues, and its demand to solidify the ceasefire and prevent the repetition of clashes, due to the great danger it poses to the Palestinian cause, the right of return, and its negative repercussions on its security and the security of the Lebanese people."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Scarce data: Lebanon's challenges with informal Syrian labor force

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-12

Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Scarce data: Lebanon's challenges with informal Syrian labor force

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Glimpse of peace: Signs of calm in Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Diplomatic Developments and Regional Dynamics: Lebanon's Presidential Elections and Palestinian Ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:24

Finance Minister Khalil: IMF's statement is an accurate description of the financial, monetary, and economic situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Mikati, Bou Habib head to UN General Assembly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More