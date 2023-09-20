US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. Summary of discussions within the Quint Committee, which met in New York Tuesday, revealed the outcome of the French initiative regarding the presidential elections in Lebanon.

This was reflected in the stance of the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, who addressed the Director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anne Gueguen, saying, "There must be a specific time frame for the French initiative, and it cannot continue for an extended period. Therefore, the time must be defined, or measures must be taken against those obstructing it."



Information has emerged about the committee meeting, which Paris convened at the level of foreign ministers of the five countries, held at its permanent mission in New York.



But the meeting took place at the level of senior officials, starting at 8 AM New York time and lasting only half an hour.

Discussions revolved around the results of the mission of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, with French diplomats reporting that there are still obstacles hindering progress in the presidential elections.



During the discussions, particularly in the Saudi delegate's intervention, there was an emphasis on the need to elect a president in Lebanon so that aid operations could be initiated.



While Barbara Leaf called for a "Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue regarding the presidential elections," diplomatic sources clarified to Nidaa Al-Watan that her stance is not related to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's initiative but rather stems from the initial US positions that advocate for "Lebanese resolving their affairs by returning to their constitution and laws."



However, no joint statement had been issued by the participants, attributed to differences in viewpoints between Washington and Paris.



Moreover, suppose the Quint Committee issues a statement. In that case, it will be "ineffective," according to monitoring sources, who stated, "France understood that it was unable to create a breakthrough, so it made way for others."



Meanwhile, Qatar has taken a high-profile stance on the Lebanese crisis, which holds significant implications.



In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stated, "It is unfortunate that the suffering of the Lebanese people continues due to political calculations." He emphasized that "the danger is looming over the state institutions in Lebanon, and we emphasize the need to find a solution to the presidential vacuum."



While the Quint Committee was discussing the presidential elections, the Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati monitored the escalating Syrian refugee issue.



He met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who expressed appreciation for "Lebanon's generosity in hosting Syrian refugees."



In response, Mikati stated that Lebanon is "concerned about the increasing number of Syrian refugees amid the severe economic and financial crisis it is facing."



Furthermore, Mikati met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and emphasized the "necessity for calm in Ain al-Hilweh and putting an end to the clashes between factions."



He stressed that this situation is causing dissatisfaction among the people of Sidon, who sympathize with the Palestinian cause, and there is a need to push forward with reconciliation efforts.



However, the Palestinian delegation in Lebanon will remain for additional days to continue its efforts. Sources indicated that the ongoing talks confirmed the presence of Hamas alongside Fatah in the refugee camps.



In an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper published Tuesday, Mikati pointed out that "the situation in Lebanon is uncomfortable."



He stated, "Two million people are living in dire poverty, half of whom are Lebanese, and the other half are Syrian migrants."

He also considered that "the state is primarily responsible for the situation, in addition to the widespread culture of corruption, extravagant public employment, and the absence of comprehensive reforms."



Additionally, he announced that he would "request global powers to use their influence to convince various Lebanese factions to elect a president who gains the acceptance of all parties to close the chapter of the presidential vacuum."



Regarding the role of "Hezbollah," Mikati said that "the Lebanese people do not have a problem with the political aspect of 'Hezbollah,' but its quasi-military and security apparatus, tied to its regional role, has become a source of polarization, division, and fear for many Lebanese."