Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

2023-09-20 | 03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
2min
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Lebanese political forces to respond to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation for a limited 7-day dialogue, followed by consecutive sessions to elect a president, describing it as "a way out for everyone." 

This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat. 

Mikati expressed hope that the Quintet Committee responsible for the Lebanese file would issue a call to the Lebanese to respond to Berri's invitation for dialogue.

Speaking on the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York, Mikati emphasized via Asharq Al-Awsat the necessity of electing a president, considering it "the beginning of the solution to the crises." 

He held Christian political forces responsible for delaying the implementation of the reforms required by the international community and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Mikati stated that his government had completed the draft reform laws and referred them to the Parliament, which Christian political forces have refused to convene for their legislation due to the presidential vacancy,  and that it gives priority to the president's election over others.

Emphasizing that the solution begins with electing a president, Mikati stated, "If they do not want that, they should consider the laws proposed in Parliament for the necessary reforms."

"This would send a serious message to the IMF and Western countries to reopen international aid to Lebanon, including the (CEDRE project) funds worth 11 billion."

Mikati stressed the need for "a change in the Lebanese mentality, not just in the texts" and confirmed that the Taif Agreement "is the agreement suitable for this time, but its implementation is the problem." 

He stated, "The political class must come together and conduct a comprehensive analysis of how to implement the Taif Agreement. We cannot implement one article without the others. The matter is integrated, and the constitution must be fully implemented."
 

