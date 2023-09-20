News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
2023-09-20 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Lebanese political forces to respond to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation for a limited 7-day dialogue, followed by consecutive sessions to elect a president, describing it as "a way out for everyone."
This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.
Mikati expressed hope that the Quintet Committee responsible for the Lebanese file would issue a call to the Lebanese to respond to Berri's invitation for dialogue.
Speaking on the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York, Mikati emphasized via Asharq Al-Awsat the necessity of electing a president, considering it "the beginning of the solution to the crises."
He held Christian political forces responsible for delaying the implementation of the reforms required by the international community and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Mikati stated that his government had completed the draft reform laws and referred them to the Parliament, which Christian political forces have refused to convene for their legislation due to the presidential vacancy, and that it gives priority to the president's election over others.
Emphasizing that the solution begins with electing a president, Mikati stated, "If they do not want that, they should consider the laws proposed in Parliament for the necessary reforms."
"This would send a serious message to the IMF and Western countries to reopen international aid to Lebanon, including the (CEDRE project) funds worth 11 billion."
Mikati stressed the need for "a change in the Lebanese mentality, not just in the texts" and confirmed that the Taif Agreement "is the agreement suitable for this time, but its implementation is the problem."
He stated, "The political class must come together and conduct a comprehensive analysis of how to implement the Taif Agreement. We cannot implement one article without the others. The matter is integrated, and the constitution must be fully implemented."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Dialogue
Presidential
Election
Quintet Committee
United Nations
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Reform
CEDRE
Taif Agreement
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-18
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
2023-09-18
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-17
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Press Highlights
2023-09-17
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
0
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:55
FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks
World News
02:55
FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-12
Lebanon's new electricity dollar rate: "Sayrafa plus 20 percent"
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-12
Lebanon's new electricity dollar rate: "Sayrafa plus 20 percent"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:42
LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission
Lebanon News
08:42
LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission
2
Lebanon News
06:45
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
06:45
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
4
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
5
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Syrian displacement regulation dilemma in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Syrian displacement regulation dilemma in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
Lebanon News
06:26
Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry
8
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More