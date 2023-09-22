From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

Press Highlights
2023-09-22 | 00:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri&#39;s presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

In a recent meeting in New York, the Quintet Committee effectively transferred the presidential file from the French initiative to the Qatari initiative.

This move has sparked a notable shift in the stance of Nabih Berri, the Parliament Speaker and the proponent of the renowned dialogue and presidential initiative. This change was evident in a discussion with "Nidaa Al-Watan," where he acknowledged the extent of Christian opposition to his initiative, admitting that he initially relied on Christian acceptance.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
When asked about the fate of the dialogue after the Quintet Committee meeting, Berri responded, "We were waiting for a statement from the Quintet Committee regarding their meeting, but it appears that the nations have differing views, and we will have to reconcile gradually."

Regarding his dialogue initiative, Berri stated, "It has not progressed yet. Everyone was content with my initiative, but those I wanted to endorse, namely the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), rejected it. We also witnessed the burden that Gebran Bassil placed on it in his recent speech."

As for the rumors of a Qatari initiative, Berri said, "It is true there is a Qatari initiative, and the Qatari envoy has arrived in Lebanon, but I have not had any contact with him yet."

Moreover, regarding the fate of the presidency and the dialogue in light of these circumstances, Berri succinctly remarked, "It seems that the nearby church does not heal."

In a related development, "Al-Manar" channel, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Thursday evening that the Qatari envoy, Abou Fahd Jassem al-Thani, who arrived in Beirut last Tuesday, has "begun actual meetings with political forces and presidential candidates to reach an agreement on a single name."

Despite the shift of the file from the hands of the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to the Qatari envoy, sources from diplomatic circles informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that "the Lebanese file was withdrawn from the diplomatic cell at the Elysee Palace to be handed over entirely to Minister Le Drian," who will continue representing his country in following up on this matter.

In the same context, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, highlighted in his address to the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday the continued relevance of the Paris initiative, as he "praised the role played by the Quintet Committee and the French initiative aimed at assisting in achieving the constitutional entitlement."


Lebanon News

Press Highlights

French

Qatar

Initiative

Nabih Berri

Presidential

Growing

Challenges

France

Shift

LBCI Next
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-21

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More