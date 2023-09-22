News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-22 | 00:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
In a recent meeting in New York, the Quintet Committee effectively transferred the presidential file from the French initiative to the Qatari initiative.
This move has sparked a notable shift in the stance of Nabih Berri, the Parliament Speaker and the proponent of the renowned dialogue and presidential initiative. This change was evident in a discussion with "Nidaa Al-Watan," where he acknowledged the extent of Christian opposition to his initiative, admitting that he initially relied on Christian acceptance.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
When asked about the fate of the dialogue after the Quintet Committee meeting, Berri responded, "We were waiting for a statement from the Quintet Committee regarding their meeting, but it appears that the nations have differing views, and we will have to reconcile gradually."
Regarding his dialogue initiative, Berri stated, "It has not progressed yet. Everyone was content with my initiative, but those I wanted to endorse, namely the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), rejected it. We also witnessed the burden that Gebran Bassil placed on it in his recent speech."
As for the rumors of a Qatari initiative, Berri said, "It is true there is a Qatari initiative, and the Qatari envoy has arrived in Lebanon, but I have not had any contact with him yet."
Moreover, regarding the fate of the presidency and the dialogue in light of these circumstances, Berri succinctly remarked, "It seems that the nearby church does not heal."
In a related development, "Al-Manar" channel, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Thursday evening that the Qatari envoy, Abou Fahd Jassem al-Thani, who arrived in Beirut last Tuesday, has "begun actual meetings with political forces and presidential candidates to reach an agreement on a single name."
Despite the shift of the file from the hands of the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to the Qatari envoy, sources from diplomatic circles informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that "the Lebanese file was withdrawn from the diplomatic cell at the Elysee Palace to be handed over entirely to Minister Le Drian," who will continue representing his country in following up on this matter.
In the same context, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, highlighted in his address to the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday the continued relevance of the Paris initiative, as he "praised the role played by the Quintet Committee and the French initiative aimed at assisting in achieving the constitutional entitlement."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
French
Qatar
Initiative
Nabih Berri
Presidential
Growing
Challenges
France
Shift
Next
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
0
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-21
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
Press Highlights
2023-09-21
Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Press Highlights
2023-09-20
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
3
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
6
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More