US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

The US Embassy in Lebanon faced direct gunfire, a rare incident since its establishment in the town of Awkar, north of Beirut, in 1984. The embassy's entrance was targeted with gunshots during the early hours of the previous night.According to a security source speaking to AFP, preliminary investigations suggest that the assailant had previously surveilled the location and chose the appropriate time to fire 15 rounds toward the embassy.

Some bullets hit the embassy's iron gate, while others lodged into the surrounding concrete walls. The source further disclosed that the assailant left a bag containing ammunition for an AK-47 rifle.



Sources obtained by "Nidaa Al-Watan," Lebanese security agencies have detained several individuals in connection with the incident.



However, the shooter managed to evade security cameras, which failed to capture his face despite his presence on foot as he carried out the attack. Among those detained are suspected Syrians, as well as Lebanese individuals identified as potential witnesses.



The spokesperson for the US Embassy, Jake Nelson, stated that the gunfire "did not result in any injuries," and the embassy is in "close contact" with Lebanese security agencies.



The Lebanese military judiciary has initiated an investigation into the incident. A judicial official stated that the incident is being treated "as a serious crime that targeted the embassy of a major country on Lebanese soil, endangering the security of its personnel."



The area surrounding the US Embassy complex is currently under tight security measures, primarily overseen by the Lebanese army. Washington is currently constructing a massive complex in the same area to relocate the embassy.



The gunfire incident coincided with the 39th anniversary of a car bomb explosion that targeted a building affiliated with the embassy in Awkar in 1984. The attack resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and injured dozens. Washington accused Hezbollah of being responsible for the attack.



The embassy moved to Awkar 39 years ago, following the bombing of its previous location in the Ain Al-Mreisseh area of West Beirut on April 18, 1983. The massive suicide truck bombing killed 63 people and was claimed by an organization calling itself the "Islamic Jihad," which the United States asserted was linked to Hezbollah.



Officially, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the incident, stating that "it is not permissible for anyone to return to old patterns of conveying political messages that the Lebanese have suffered greatly from."





