Qatar has initiated involvement in the ongoing presidential vacancy issue in Lebanon and its intertwined repercussions with the various accumulated crises.This move has been cautioned against by Taymour Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, in light of security messages and continuous incitement in delicate matters such as the Syrian refugee file. All these signs indicate a further escalation.To confront this, all concerned parties must engage in dialogue and elect a president, ending the continuous deterioration in all aspects of life and state sectors.The dialogue advocated by Jumblatt will be a test for the Qatari envoy in convincing its opponents of its necessity for a solution and persuading those clinging to one candidate over another of the need to transition to a different phase.Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia confirmed through Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari that sustainable solutions must come from within Lebanon, emphasizing that the presidential election is a sovereign matter decided by the Lebanese themselves.In this context, political sources told Al Anbaa, "Lebanon is approaching a critical and precarious stage if some political factions maintain their current positions."They have urged political forces to approach the Qatari initiative with a sense of responsibility rather than engaging in political posturing and recording stances, as the opportunities for salvation are diminishing.The failure of the Qatari initiative could ultimately lead to a complete abandonment of Lebanon, leaving the Lebanese people to their fate.On the other hand, sources observed Israeli violations, crossing the Blue Line, and the Lebanese Army's response, forcing the Israeli patrol to withdraw, as well as the incidents occurring internally, including the recent shooting incident towards the US embassy in Awkar, serious indicators that could suddenly turn and drag the country into undesirable consequences.In these circumstances, MP Bilal al-Hosheimi, in an interview with Al Anbaa, anticipated that Qatari mediation would help resolve the presidential crisis.Qatar, which sponsored the 2008 Doha Agreement, can exert more pressure on the resistance axis to abandon its support for Sleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement.He added that Frangieh's withdrawal from the presidential race presents a gateway to a solution.No force can pressure the Shiite duo other than Qatar, given its relations with all factions of the "resistance camp," including the Free Patriotic Movement and its leader, Gebran Bassil.He affirmed that Qatar also maintains good relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia and can act more effectively.While he stressed that things are dependent on their conclusion, this does not absolve the main parliamentary blocs concerned with disruption in all its forms from their direct responsibilities in leaving the country "prey" to the presidential vacancy and the resulting dangerous repercussions that accompany it.