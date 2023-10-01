News
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
Press Highlights
2023-10-01 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
In a visit to Zahle, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, Gebran Bassil, continued championing the administrative decentralization slogan before the crowds for sheer tension.
However, the application of any item of administrative decentralization has remained absent since President Michel Aoun took office until today.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Bassil, who began his tour with a visit to former MP Cesar Maalouf, who was a member of the Strong Republic bloc in the previous parliamentary elections, emphasized the importance of adopting administrative decentralization and the credit fund for their positive impact on the development of Lebanese regions, enabling them to keep up with progress and competition for the better, without restricting them to the legislative and executive authorities.
Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, spoke about ideological differences with the resistance group, stressing that the hostility is not because of these differences but because that group "wields its power in the country and wants to rule without knowing how." The most apparent evidence is that it had the presidency, a parliamentary majority, and a ministerial majority in recent years, yet it failed."
Geagea's words came on the second anniversary of the launch of the Sovereign Front for Lebanon, where he considered that the resistance group clings to the Lebanese people and the Lebanese state until it leads them to destruction while still insisting on renewing itself for another six years by bringing its candidate.
Nevertheless, the opposition was vigilant and made a great effort to prevent this renewal, although it was not easy."
Geagea pointed out that the other group managed to hold onto the country after 30 years of Syrian tutelage, followed by the control of Hezbollah and some Lebanese mercenaries.
He said, "So, we are facing a very capable internal opponent regarding finances. Its budget exceeds $40 million from abroad alone, in addition to its well-known trade, smuggling, tax evasion, and customs evasion, as well as its military and security apparatus. Its latest act was the assassination of comrade Elias Hasrouni."
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, noted that the other group rejected Berri's initiative to call for dialogue, leading to a new stalemate.
He considered that some are raising their demands to a level they know is difficult to achieve, and no one threatens us, whether with federalism, self-administration, or amending the essence of our system.
Hezbollah's position was expressed by its deputy, Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, who considered that the election of a president is still facing internal and external obstacles. Some parties inside refuse dialogue and reconciliation, and some parties outside engage in obstruction.
Al-Hajj Hassan pointed out that "the failure to elect a president has negative consequences on the Lebanese people in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure," stressing that "the president's election is the key to solving and addressing all issues."
Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior in the caretaker government, Bassam Mawlawi, affirmed that the Syrian refugee crisis is no longer tolerable and threatens Lebanon's demographics and identity.
He said, "We are doing our duty as a ministry and a government, but it is no longer acceptable for the UNHCR to deal with this issue in this manner. The UNHCR cannot continue to operate independently without considering the presence of the Lebanese state and laws, especially regarding the handover of the database of Syrian refugees to the General Security."
Mawlawi asked, "How can you ask us to protect Syrian refugees in Lebanon without their data? We do not accept this, neither us nor the government, and it will not be accepted from today onward."
