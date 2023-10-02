News
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
2023-10-02 | 00:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
In the waiting phase for the resumption of the Quintet Committee's movement on the Lebanese presidential election front, the resistance team continues to intensify its efforts against it.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Furthermore, the Hezbollah party appears to be the most active in this team on this front, as not a day goes by without the first-tier team in Hezbollah taking positions aimed at undermining the committee and the potential solutions to the presidential election crisis.
The situation even led Deputy Ibrahim al-Mousawi to speak about "the displacement of Christians from Lebanon," asking, "If they care about Christians, why do they want to expel them from Lebanon? It's a bigger conspiracy than the Christians in Lebanon can imagine. Did they ask about them in Iraq? Did they ask about them in Syria? Are they asking about them in Palestine?"
In contrast to the campaign of threats and intimidation by Hezbollah against its opponents, are there any indications of movement by the Quintet Committee toward the presidential election?
However, diplomatic sources explained to Nidaa Al-Watan that there is still ongoing dual movement by both the French and Qatari initiatives. While waiting for the return of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Lebanon later this month, the Qatari envoy, Abu Fahd Jassem Al Thani, is still in Lebanon.
These sources also mentioned that the third presidential option has become "shaped," the Quintet Committee, with all its components, is evident in its decision regarding the third option.
Moreover, the same sources affirmed that it has become difficult for Iran to confront this direction. In the end, Tehran will look for ways to align itself with the new international direction.
They stated, "This Quintet direction is practical, not resembling discussions about international resolutions like 1559 and 1701 and other reference texts. In all cases, the current reality is connected to a direction that revolves around the presidency. No matter how much Hezbollah delays in aligning with this international direction, it will bear the responsibility, and a policy of buying time will not be effective." Diplomatic sources said, "We are facing a significant development."
However, as part of the presidential election process, Member of Tajaddod Bloc, Deputy Adib Abd al-Massih, who is part of the parliamentary delegation visiting the United States, conveyed the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Ethan Goldrich, message to the delegation. He stated that Goldrich "will visit Lebanon in December and will elect a president for the Lebanese people before that date."
In a related context, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, continued his campaigns against the military establishment as part of his opposition to electing the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, as the President.
However, his latest campaign occurred in Baalbek in Bekaa, where he stated, "The time has come, and the facts are becoming clear to the manipulated people. They blame us for directing criticism towards the army leadership and security agencies. But we know where the delay and reluctance exist, and we speak about individuals and leaders who are politically complicit and financially benefiting from smuggling networks."
Meanwhile, the FPM's media and communication committee issued a statement categorically denying any reports of harassment or incidents during the two-day tour of former President Michel Aoun and Bassil in the Middle and Northern Bekaa. The tour was successful and characterized by popular enthusiasm, openness, and engagement with various stakeholders.
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidency
Next
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option
Previous
