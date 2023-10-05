News
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
2023-10-05 | 00:48
The absence of the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati from addressing one of the most critical issues threatens the Lebanese entity.
Mikati held a meeting with the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, on Wednesday.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
However, the news release about the meeting did not mention the refugee issue.
Meanwhile, the Interior and Municipalities Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, made significant statements following his chairmanship of an extensive meeting with governors and mayors.
Has Mikati resigned from his responsibilities regarding the refugee issue, or has he simply accepted the impossibility of progressing on this issue?
Turning to the opposition's broad plan, a prominent source within the opposition revealed that the plan revolves around a gradual series of steps coordinated among various opposition factions to unify their stance on practical measures that need to be taken. These steps begin with confronting the UNHCR, which funds unregistered refugees, thus encouraging Syrians who are still in their home country to come to Lebanon.
In addition to providing fixed salaries and other services to registered refugees, the UNHCR also offers monthly financial assistance to new arrivals. If a new refugee receives $10 a day without performing any work, they would not earn the same amount in a week in Syria, even if they worked.
According to the opposition's plan, the UNHCR becomes the target, and if it ceases its financial support for refugees, they will leave Lebanon automatically, and any new refugee will refrain from coming to Lebanon.
Moreover, the opposition's plan calls for working with the government, the Arab League, and the international community to distribute refugees in Lebanon to Arab countries, with each nation hosting a minimum of 40,000 refugees. This initiative is presented under "Understand Lebanon's Situation and Capabilities." The plan will also emphasize stricter border control with Syria.
The source described the proposal made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the maritime deportation of refugees as "unreasonable."
