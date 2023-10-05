Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

Press Highlights
2023-10-05 | 01:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon&#39;s IMF deal on hold
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

The complex issue of depositors' rights in Lebanese banks is at the forefront of challenges hindering the final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid significant discrepancies, bordering on contradictions, in the stances of involved parties, both domestically and internationally, this issue has become the most formidable obstacle in light of the conditions introduced by the IMF team in the initial agreement, according to financial and ministerial sources.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.
As a telling sign of the lack of progress following the signing of the initial agreement last spring, Lebanon's suspended deal with the IMF will not feature on the agenda of this year's annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF. These meetings are scheduled from October 9 to October 15 in Marrakech, Morocco. Earlier indications had leaned toward Lebanon's file being discussed during the autumn 2022 meetings.

According to an involved official in the Lebanese financial sector, it is now doubtful that the file will be brought up in any future joint or standalone meetings of the Board of Governors and its management. The Lebanese side has to fulfill its executive and legislative commitments to forge the final agreement bolstered by a financing program. These commitments are outlined in the initial agreement reached last spring by the working teams of Lebanon and the IMF.

In summary, a financial official speaking to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" suggests there is little chance of a significant shift in parliamentary stances regarding the depositors' issue, encompassing the rights of over two million accounts in the banking system.

Additionally, government authorities supporting the IMF's proposals, prioritizing approval of the Cabinet's strategy for bank restructuring to address the significant losses incurred by the sector while safeguarding small depositors and minimizing the use of public resources, appear to be losing enthusiasm.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Depositor

Rights

Issue

Lebanon

IMF

Agreement

Deal

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-03

Lebanese Central Bank's Dilemma: Exchange Rate Liberalization and Challenges to Monetary Stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-28

EDL billing rate will remain based on 'Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

MEA establishes new green building to honor the Cedar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More