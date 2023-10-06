News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
2023-10-06 | 00:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
In the wake of the potential discovery and production of natural gas, a battle looms over the anticipated revenues.
The question arises whether these revenues will flow smoothly through the global financial system or be subject to the concerns of Hezbollah, which may seek alternative channels to avoid US sanctions.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
This debate was described by a source close to the consortium operating in Block 9 as "empty talk," as companies like TotalEnergies, for example, are unlikely to entertain Hezbollah's proposals.
Financial sources have emphasized that Hezbollah's concerns are its own, and should not hold Lebanon hostage to its specific fears. They argue that the potential revenues represent national wealth, and it should be remembered that there are international companies with investments that can only operate within the framework of the global financial system. Any deviation from this could lead to a comprehensive reevaluation of drilling and production projects.
Furthermore, sources have pointed out that most of Lebanon's central bank reserves are employed or deposited in international correspondent banks, and Lebanese banks have open accounts abroad. There is no need for fear as long as these billions remain untainted by terrorism financing and money laundering.
Placing the potential gas revenues in the realm of suspicion, as Hezbollah has begun to do, holds no merit unless Hezbollah claims Assad's share or veto power over how they are used, citing its role in maritime demarcation as a justification.
Other sources have cautioned against what Hezbollah is attempting to achieve, as it could obstruct the approval of the Sovereign Wealth Fund establishment law. Hezbollah might argue that it has a special say in revenue matters and does not want them under US control. This project, which has taken years to prepare, would become a contentious political and strategic issue between Hezbollah on the one hand and all others on the other.
A deputy involved with the Sovereign Wealth Fund commented, "Hezbollah has adopted an approach similar to Iran, Russia, and North Korea, thinking about not using the global SWIFT system and considering using a non-US currency, even though its salaries and revenues are in US dollars, just as it is focused on Eastern orientation. Hezbollah's proposals are the fastest way to transform Lebanon from a semi-failed or struggling state into a globally isolated one."
Sources conclude by emphasizing the need to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) so that Lebanon can return to international capital markets and initiate negotiations with the Eurobond holders, eagerly eyeing the gas revenues if there is no agreement with Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Gas
Wealth
Revenues
Hezbollah
Risks
Removing
Lebanon
Global
Financial
System
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-12
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
2023-09-12
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-05
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Press Highlights
2023-10-05
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
2023-10-04
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-03
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
Press Highlights
2023-08-03
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
0
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
07:32
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
Press Highlights
01:22
Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold
2
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
Lebanon News
16:24
UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures
3
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
03:34
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform
6
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
11:05
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
Lebanon News
10:07
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh
8
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More