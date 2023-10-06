News
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
2023-10-06
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Recent field actions, particularly those by the Lebanese army, have highlighted the political impasse and the growing Syrian refugee crisis.
This was evident in the complete absence of any information regarding the refugee issue in the statements distributed by the office of the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
He was received in Abu Dhabi by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it was announced after the visit that diplomatic relations between the two countries would soon be activated, including opening the UAE embassy and facilitating visas for Lebanese citizens.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, who is on vacation in the United States, made a statement on Thursday, attributing the Syrian regime's inability to repatriate refugees to the "US sanctions." This statement resembles the weekly statement issued by the "Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc" affiliated with Hezbollah.
Simultaneously, the Quintet Committee for Lebanon continues to monitor the presidential election file amid ongoing Qatari efforts. Sources indicate that the return of the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Lebanon is imminent, and preparations are underway for his visit to ensure its success.
What about Qatar's ongoing efforts?
According to sources, the meeting held two days ago by Qatari envoy Abu Fahd Jasim Al Thani with the "Renewal Bloc" lasted about two hours and reaffirmed Qatar's determination to mediate for the sake of a third option. The Qatari envoy appeared keen on being precise in his questions and answers, seeking the opinion of his interlocutors on the third option.
He emphasized that the Quintet Committee is working collectively to fulfill its mission in Lebanon, reflecting the trust between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France and their unified efforts. He also stressed the importance of expediting the presidential election process for the benefit of Lebanon and addressing its crises.
On the other hand, members of the "Renewal Bloc" stressed the need not to waste time in Lebanon as long as Hezbollah obstructs the presidential election to allow Iran to intervene at the right time in a way that serves its interests.
They pointed out that Qatar, which successfully mediated between Washington and Tehran recently, can work with the Iranian regime to facilitate the Quintet Committee's mission in Lebanon, just as Iran facilitated the maritime demarcation file between Lebanon and Israel, granting the "green light" for the presidency.
In a related context, the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Guidance announced on Thursday that a unit from the army, with the support of the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a raid on several Syrian refugee camps in the Semmaqiyeh area of Akkar.
They arrested several Syrians for entering Lebanon illegally and moving around without proper identification. Counterfeit money and an illegal vehicle were also seized, along with a stamp belonging to the treasurer of a Lebanese town. The detainees and confiscated items were handed over, and an investigation was initiated under judicial supervision.
In another development, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun declared, "The army is currently facing the challenge of the Syrian refugee crisis alone, despite all the geographical, logistical, and numerical complications, and it faces suspicious campaigns against it daily."
He acknowledged the military institution's efforts to " limit the refugee crisis and its repercussions, protect maritime borders, and combat illegal migration by sea, despite all the difficulties and modest resources."
