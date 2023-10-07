Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies

Press Highlights
2023-10-07 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon&#39;s Budget Amid Financial Controversies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies

Sources within the Ministry of Finance have cast doubt on the implementation of Article 80 of the 2023 budget, which imposes a 17% tax on profits generated by individuals from Sayrafa platform operations.
 
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
According to these sources speaking to "Nidaa al-Watan," the inclusion of this article in the budget was a move to address public concerns after widespread criticism of exorbitant profits made by some individuals on the platform halted by the acting governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, following revelations of illicit enrichment at the expense of the central bank and the remaining reserves.

The sources raised questions about the Ministry of Finance's ability to gather complete information about a group of beneficiaries known to former governor Riad Salameh and his assistant Marianne el-Howayek, including Salim Khalil (notary public), Tarek Khalifa (IBL Bank), and other bankers like Marwan Khair al-Din. Additionally, those associated with the "Salameh Gang" within banking circles and currency exchange companies are under scrutiny.

A World Bank report last May highlighted profits of around $2.5 billion from Sayrafa, prompting Salameh to dismiss the report as "nonsensical." 
The sources confirmed that Salameh and his associates are accused of profiting around $300 million from Sayrafa, with $120 million going to Salameh alone. 

However, these claims remain unverified and can only be substantiated or refuted through accurate and independent investigations that the Central Bank of Lebanon and the Ministry of Finance can provide.

There are indications of the existence of two sets of books for the Sayrafa platform—one with transparent disclosures and another secretive, revealing potential beneficiaries like "Riad and his gang." The scrutiny and provision of complete information rest on the shoulders of acting governor Wassim Mansouri if he intends to assist the Ministry of Finance in implementing Article 80 of the 2023 budget.

Furthermore, questions arise about the difficulty of determining profits with precise figures and dates, especially during periods of intense speculation when exchange rates skyrocketed from around 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar to 94,000. During those months, black market exchange rates significantly increased to form a difference of more than 20 to 30% compared to the Sayrafa rate. During those periods, most of the huge profits confirmed by the World Bank report were achieved.

 The sources concluded by noting that Salameh aggressively printed Lebanese pounds to fuel the Sayrafa platform's operations, exchanging those pounds to buy dollar reserves supported by the central bank's price. In contrast, Mansouri has halted printing since August 1 to control the money supply and stop the depletion of dollars from the bank.
 
 
 

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Budget

Sayrafa

BDL

Central Bank

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-24

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-04

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-05

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Al Arabiya: At least 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Hezbollah's message of unity and resilience to the Palestinian people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

LBCI
Middle East News
02:08

Sudden Rocket Barrage: Escalation of Tensions as Gaza Launches Dozens of Rockets Towards Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More