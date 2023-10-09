International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. The ramifications of the stunning developments in Gaza and its surroundings quickly extended into south Lebanon.

The theory of "unity of the arenas," which Hezbollah and other factions of the resistance in the region announced its birth months ago, now appears to be in action.



However, the field developments over the past two days on the southern border remained under control on both sides of the border.



This field control, coupled with a noticeable escalation in Hezbollah's positions, indicates that the situation in the south is passing through a critical phase, and its outcome cannot be judged now.



Amid this, diplomatic sources informed Nidaa Al-Watan that "there is no escalation so far in the south." They added that communications in various directions with decision-making countries led to "no escalation, with a decision to keep tension away from the southern arena."



In a related context, a ministerial source revealed to Nidaa Al-Watan that "international and Arab messages have reached Lebanese leaders, warning of the danger of miscalculations regarding involvement in the ongoing confrontation in the Gaza Strip through opening the southern front."



The same source stated that "these messages were conveyed to the heads of the parliament, the government, and the relevant ministries, as well as Hezbollah. The latter has also received direct messages on this matter, and Speaker Nabih Berri is quietly working on assessing the situation and coordinating closely with the leadership of Hezbollah to ensure any step taken is calculated."



The source explained that "Hezbollah's decision to attack Israeli locations in the Shebaa Farms is a kind of venting, especially since the attacks occurred on land outside the scope of United Nations Resolution 1701. The prevailing belief is that matters will remain confined to this area without further escalation."



Furthermore, the source emphasized that it is clear that "Hezbollah" has conducted a field assessment of the front, and the element of surprise that Hamas had in its attack on settlements in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, taking advantage of the Jewish holiday and ongoing celebrations, is not possessed by Hezbollah

.

It indicated that Hezbollah lost the element of surprise on the southern front after Israel deployed significant reinforcements in anticipation of any military action by the party.



Additionally, the source advised the leadership of Hezbollah and its allies in Lebanon to wait for a clearer image of the situation because what happened in occupied Palestine will have international repercussions once the reason for the increase in Israeli casualties outside military sites is determined.



Furthermore, the extent of losses resulting from the attack on a musical event and the taking of hostages of Western, particularly American, nationalities will be assessed.



On the other hand, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling on the heights of Shebaa. It was noteworthy what was stated in a statement from the Directorate of Guidance in the Army Command, which clarified that "the hostile Israeli shelling came after the launching of shells and rockets from one of the southern areas, resulting in injuries among civilians who were transported to a hospital for treatment."



In a related context, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safieddine, affirmed that "the scene of the entry of settlements in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by missile strikes, will be repeated dozens of times from Lebanon, and all areas adjacent to occupied Palestine."



On the Israeli side, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the preparation of a "safe distance" plan in northern Israel, aiming to evacuate Israeli towns near the border fence with Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.



These reports also mentioned that Israel downed a drone in the sky of the border region.



In New York, Israel's representative at the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, announced that he "asked several countries to inform the Lebanese government that we will hold it responsible for any Hezbollah attack."



As for domestic reactions, Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora hailed "the heroic crossing operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance fighters towards the Gaza Strip."



He said, "While we emphasize our support for and solidarity with the Palestinian fighters in their land and struggle to achieve their legitimate rights, we also stress the necessity of not involving Lebanon in any confrontation with Israel, as its capacity for tolerance has been exhausted."