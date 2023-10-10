News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-10 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
Hezbollah is currently hesitant to engage directly in clashes with Israel, possibly leading to a deteriorating military situation in southern Lebanon.
Therefore, Hezbollah continues to abide by the rules of engagement, as demonstrated in the recent operation that targeted Israeli positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
However, Hezbollah seems to be pursuing a different strategy involving Palestinian factions allied with them carrying out military operations from southern Lebanon. Hezbollah distances itself from these operations and, for example, places the Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades at the forefront.
Nevertheless, security sources have noted that such groups cannot carry out operations independently without coordination with Hezbollah, which possesses comprehensive data on southern Lebanon's geography and knows the points from which it is easiest to attack Israeli positions and patrols—something that Al-Quds Brigades does not have. The danger lies in this operation occurring in the area covered by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
This operation may be followed by others, including missile launches from other areas in the south, also potentially within the context of Resolution 1701, with the presence of the Lebanese Army and international forces.
The situation in southern Lebanon could deteriorate at any moment, even as Hezbollah and the Israelis try to avoid it.
The major absentee in this equation is the Lebanese government, which should have convened its cabinet and declared Lebanon unprepared to enter any regional war. It should have called on all relevant Lebanese parties, including Hezbollah, to prevent the country from being dragged into such a conflict. The Lebanese government should also have prevented Palestinian factions from moving along the border and conducting military attacks.
This Lebanese action, which should occur, is by no means against the Palestinian people.
However, the Lebanese people cannot bear the burden of another war on their land, as they are already grappling with political, economic, and living crises and severe divisions.
The upcoming war will only exacerbate these issues. It is worth noting that the Lebanese people have already paid a high price for the Palestinian cause, as it was one of the reasons behind the war that erupted in 1975.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Hezbollah
Balancing
Act
Escalating
Tensions
Southern
Border
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-23
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
Lebanon News
2023-09-23
UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
2023-07-13
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:32
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Press Highlights
00:32
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
Middle East News
09:27
Bahrain joins UAE in condemning hostage-taking operation by Hamas
0
Middle East News
11:13
Palestinian Red Crescent to Al Arabiya: The Gaza Strip is under bombardment from north to south
Middle East News
11:13
Palestinian Red Crescent to Al Arabiya: The Gaza Strip is under bombardment from north to south
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02
Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:09
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
2
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
14:00
Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
13:17
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
5
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
09:42
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
8
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching border areas amid Israeli aerial and artillery shelling
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More