Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation





Recent developments on the ground include the Israeli military's targeted airstrikes against Hezbollah, resulting in the deaths of three of its fighters. This retaliation followed an operation conducted by a group affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement against an Israeli military site near Dhayra, situated within the district of Tyre.



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

The international and local spotlight remains firmly fixed on the northern front along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Notably, Hezbollah had previously informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) that it had no connection to the group that infiltrated Palestinian territories.



Following the de-escalation efforts in southern Lebanon, political sources have pointed out Israel's insistence on testing Hezbollah's response.



Nevertheless, the exchange of fire has not disrupted the rules of engagement and remains limited. This implies that the northern front, at least in the foreseeable future, will remain under control, possibly until the military situation in the Gaza Strip and its periphery stabilizes.



Political sources underlined the ongoing efforts of all concerned parties in the ongoing war between Gaza and its surroundings. They focus on absorbing the shockwave created by Hamas's invasion of Israeli settlements within the Gaza Strip. The sources state that it is too early to rush to conclusions about Hezbollah's stance, especially considering the security and political implications of an Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, should international and regional efforts fail to deter such action.



Hezbollah maintains open communication with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the caretaker government of Najib Mikati, facilitated by the party's political aide, Hussein Khalil. The sources do not perceive a need for the Islamic Jihad group's incursion into an Israeli military site near Dhayra.



They also emphasize that Hezbollah will not be provoked into reacting according to Israel's timing if Tel Aviv decides to invade Gaza by land.



However, it holds Hezbollah directly responsible for any action from Lebanon, arguing that Palestinian groups affiliated with the Resistance Axis only operate in coordination with Hezbollah and will not act without notifying UNIFIL.