The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations

Press Highlights
2023-10-12 | 01:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations

The battle of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the reactions to it progressively advance into new phases. Naturally, these stages are not only related to military escalation and potential escalation within the Palestinian territories or on the southern borders of Lebanon. 

The issue remains tied to strategy, in the political and media game directly managed by the United States, and President Joe Biden's administration.
 
Practically, the stance taken by the US president, expressing full and unconditional support for Israel, is a historical commitment to provide protection. 

However, the most dangerous thing Biden said is his characterization of Hamas, likening it to ISIS. If taken seriously or implemented, this aims to support the Israeli operation and involve direct US intervention in the process of eliminating Hamas.

Eliminating Hamas? 

This goal seems impossible to achieve given the capabilities, positioning, and popularity of Hamas. 

While the Israeli side has described the Al-Aqsa flood operation as an "Israeli 11th of September," no party, state, or Islamic organization has condemned Hamas, unlike the Islamic and Arab response to the events of September 11. 

The condemnation was directed at the operation, expressing solidarity with America. This means that in the Arab public opinion, there is clear solidarity with Gaza and Hamas. In contrast, there is significant international sympathy and support for Israel. 

The focus is on the operations committed by Hamas against "civilians." Consequently, political, military, and media mobilization against Hamas is underway in an attempt to weaken or dismantle it, as announced by Israeli officials.
In this context, Americans seek to adopt greater political and military escalation against Hamas, perhaps even against the Palestinian cause as a whole, and even against Hamas allies in the Axis of Resistance. 

Some argue that Biden resorts to this escalation to reaffirm America's relationship with Israel on one hand and consider the American public opinion on the other, especially since he will face presidential elections months from now.

Following this theory, it is later suggested that Americans will give Israel the opportunity, time, and support to carry out the most severe military operations against Hamas and the Gaza Strip. 

Afterward, the field will be left for negotiations led by various countries, especially with some military convictions that Israel will not be able to invade and control Gaza or forcibly displace Palestinians. Otherwise, the region will face a regional war, as other fronts will open against Israel.

Who will negotiate? 

If this perspective is correct, it will establish an equation that America and Israel do not want Iran to emerge as a winner from the battle. 

While direct American involvement recognizes the capabilities of Iran and its allies in the region, especially after statements from the US deter Iran and Hezbollah. Based on these facts, it will ultimately lead to a new phase, where Hamas is the strongest Palestinian party, and Iran has the upper hand in the region, directly engaging in negotiations. Iran may not be alone at the negotiating table; Hamas and Hezbollah may also be present.

In case this perspective is not accurate, and US and Western support for Israel is absolute and serious in achieving military objectives, the American intervention would aim to support these goals. This could lead to an expansion of the battles and fronts, especially since Hezbollah and other Iranian allies cannot remain neutral and will be more involved in the conflict. This means the battle will encompass multiple fronts, evolving into something resembling a regional war.

There is another issue that must be carefully considered—the combination of Israeli recklessness and aggression seeking revenge. 

Coupled with Western attempts to demonize Hamas and the Axis of resistance as a whole, this could lead to Israeli and US targeting of other forces in the Axis of resistance. The aim would be to achieve strategic goals, change equations, and seek to weaken Iran in the region. However, this remains uncertain, as the experience of 2006 still lingers in memory.



Press Highlights

US

Israel

Lebanon

Hamas

Palestine

The BDL and the Finance Ministry collaborate to stabilize currency amid dollar demand surge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:24

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call

LBCI
World News
01:21

Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-11

The BDL and the Finance Ministry collaborate to stabilize currency amid dollar demand surge

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-11

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Violence Erupts in Ecuadorian Prison, Leaving Six Inmates Dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Ain al-Hilweh Camp: Fifth Day of Calm and Ceasefire, Residents Await Normalcy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More