Israeli demands for hostage release further complicate Gaza crisis





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The suffering of Gaza residents is increasing day by day, as their tragedies continue under the weight of painful Israeli retaliatory strikes that turn their lives into hell.

This is happening amid a rapid and dramatic collapse of essential services due to the imposed blockade, with no electricity, water, fuel, or medicine. The healthcare system in the region is on the brink of complete collapse, with a massive influx of casualties and fatalities.



Exploiting this dire humanitarian situation, the Israeli Energy Minister demanded the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for humanitarian aid or resources to the region.

He stated, "Humanitarian aid to Gaza? The electricity won't be turned on, the water won't flow, and fuel trucks won't enter until the Israeli hostages return to their homes."



As thousands of shells rained down on the people of Gaza, the Israeli Knesset approved an emergency government with the support of 66 members, while 4 opposed it.



However, opposition member Benny Gantz and four members of his party rushed to take positions as ministers in the government, which the opposition leader, Yair Lapid, refused to join, accusing the government of an "unforgivable failure."



But, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking before the Knesset vote, said, "The unity we are building sends a powerful message," pledging to "destroy Hamas," stating that "this war must end with one thing: victory and the elimination of Hamas."



He also accused "Hamas" of being the same as the "Islamic State" and vowed, "We have no choice but life or death. We will wipe these human monsters from the face of the earth."



Furthermore, the Israeli army clarified that the military operation against "Hamas" focuses on "eliminating" top leaders of the Islamic movement, including its leader, Yahya Sinwar.



Netanyahu later emphasized that his country had received significant American support and a massive airlift of equipment and weapons. He mentioned that he would meet with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.



The latter revealed that the United States is working to ensure no additional fronts in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, affirming that as long as the United States is present, Israel "will never be alone."



As Blinken meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, he indicates that he will meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar in the coming days.



The purpose of these meetings is to "pressure for a cessation of the conflict, and to use the influence of those countries with Hamas to release the detainees immediately and without conditions, and to discuss how to continue achieving the region's vision as a region of peace, prosperity, security, and integration."



However, Blinken had earlier stated in the presence of Netanyahu, "I stand before you not only as the US Secretary of State but also as a Jew whose ancestors fled from murder... I stand before you as a husband and a father of young children," considering what "Hamas" had done as "brutality and inhumanity that brings to mind the worst actions of ISIS."



Meanwhile, the US Defense Secretary emphasized that the US military does not place conditions on its security assistance to Israel, expecting the Israeli army, as professionals, to do what is right.



Moreover, it was notable on Thursday that the British government announced its intention to send two Royal Navy ships and aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean "to support Israel and enhance regional security and prevent any escalation."



Simultaneously, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that the situation in the Middle East is not reassuring, expressing concern about the possibility of "actors like Hezbollah or Iran exploiting the situation."



In this context, the US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, clarified that the United States has not ruled out any options concerning American hostages held by Hamas.

He emphasized that Washington closely monitors Hezbollah and does not want to escalate the conflict.



On the other hand, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad, considered the possibility of a 'new front' against Israel in the Middle East depending on the 'actions' of the Israeli entity in Gaza.



Abdollahian also stated, "Officials in some countries have asked us about the possibility of opening a new front in the region. We told them that our clear response regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist entity in Gaza."



In parallel, a report by The Washington Post revealed that officials from the United States and Qatar have agreed to prevent Iran from using assets worth $6 billion.



Also, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during their first phone call.



The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late Wednesday that bin Salman emphasized to Raisi that "the Kingdom is making possible efforts by communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation."



He also stressed the "Kingdom's rejection of targeting civilians in any way and the loss of innocent lives, and the necessity of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law."



Bin Salman reiterated the "Kingdom's consistent position in advocating for the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."



Additionally, bin Salman spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, while Brazil, currently holding the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, called for a new council meeting Friday to discuss the war.