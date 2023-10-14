The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions

Press Highlights
2023-10-14 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The &#39;elusive&#39; gas: Lebanon&#39;s Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions

The official confirmation came on Friday that there is no gas in Block 9. Leakages had been reported since Wednesday evening, according to informed sources, revealing that "the consortium responsible for exploratory drilling found only water." 

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

This is the second shock for Lebanon after the first, which announced years ago the absence of oil and gas in commercial quantities in Block 4. 

Conspiracy theories ignited Friday amid regional events, linking the gas absence leak to alleged pressures on Lebanon.

Consultant in petroleum affairs, Khadija Hakim, told Nidaa Al-Watan that it was expected that the exploratory drilling would be completed by the end of this month, the 67-day deadline set by the operator (TotalEnergies) to complete drilling in well "Qana-31/1."

Affirming: "It is surprising to have the announcement before the deadline. However, the absence of a final Lebanese response or comment until now raises bewilderment and confusion, with disappointment that the Lebanese citizen can no longer bear."

Hakim added: "The timing of leaking this news, amidst the tension in the region and rumors about the possibility of dragging Lebanon into a comprehensive war with Israel, is suspicious."

"The timing of announcing the absence of gas, and the official silence on the response or final comment, raises questions about the validity of what is said about international pressure on Lebanon, especially with Israel starting its ground war on Gaza, to secure Lebanon's neutrality in the ongoing war in exchange for the oil and gas file."

She continued: "If what was rumored is true, we will undoubtedly be under the influence of a shock that will not only affect the 'borders of disappointment in Block 9' but will also affect the concerns of Blocks 8 and 10, for which the consortium submitted bids."

"This will also revive questions about the feasibility and purpose of rushing to demarcate the boundaries of the southern exclusive economic zone, which we still consider a 'booby-trapped zone' that gave Israel more than it could dream of at the expense of Lebanon's rights and wealth."

Nidaa Al-Watan continued its interview with gas legal expert Christina Abi Haidar, who affirmed that "it is not the end of the world," as each block contains more than one patch, and what leaked affects only one patch. This means that we cannot conclusively say that the block does not contain oil or gas in commercial quantities. If drilling moves to another patch, it is possible to find quantities.

She added: "The biggest example of this is what happened in Egypt, where Eni discovered an Egyptian gas field in 'Zohr,' one of the largest fields in the Mediterranean after Shell had abandoned this block after several unsuccessful exploration attempts."

She continued: "From the first day, I was against the statement 'Lebanon is an oil country,' it was premature to declare that. We cannot say we are an 'oil country' unless we are sure of the existence of commercial reserves." 

She pointed out that "the Lebanese side pinned hopes on illusions, which is a big mistake before completing the exploration work and showing commercial results."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Block 9

Gas

Regional

Tensions

Exploration

Energy

Oil

Reserves

TotalEnergies

LBCI Next
Potential 'misjudgments' amplify concerns of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
The latest on the caretaker cabinet session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-18

Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Potential 'misjudgments' amplify concerns of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-13

The latest on the caretaker cabinet session

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-13

Israeli demands for hostage release further complicate Gaza crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-12

The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

LBCI
World News
2023-10-10

US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More