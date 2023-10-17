News
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
2
min
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
The General Directorate of Civil Defense issued a statement late at night on Monday, confirming the retrieval of the bodies of two citizens from beneath the rubble at the site of the collapsed building in Mansourieh.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
The statement emphasized that this mission is part of the ongoing search and rescue operations conducted by Civil Defense personnel from Monday afternoon at 1:45 without interruption to find survivors of the Mansourieh building collapse.
The efforts align with the directives of the Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi. Minister Mawlawi personally inspected the site and discussed the progress of the operations with the Director-General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar.
The statement further outlined that Civil Defense teams will persist in their search, rescue, and comprehensive field survey operations without cessation until all missing individuals are located. One of the building's residents, previously registered as missing, was found in the Ashrafieh area.
Consequently, the number of missing persons has been reduced to six.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Bodies
Building
Collapse
Residents
Civil
Defense
Lebanon
