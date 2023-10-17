News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Press Highlights
2023-10-17 | 02:04
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
As Gaza faces the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, where victims' bodies are stored in refrigerated vehicles or buried in mass graves, the death toll has surged beyond 2,800.
Israel anticipates a protracted and costly war against Hamas, expressing confidence in achieving victory while preparing for a possible ground offensive at any moment.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Nevertheless, in response, the Al-Qassam Brigades reaffirmed their readiness for the Israeli threat of a ground war, stating it does not deter them.
Following his recent visit to Israel and six Arab nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel. He moved between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where he discussed the unwavering US support for Israel with the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant. Gallant confirmed the solid support from the US and the deployment of two US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean.
After their talks at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Gallant emphasized, "Let me tell you, Mr. Secretary, this will be a long war, and the cost will be high. But we will triumph for Israel, the Jewish people, and the values our countries hold dear." In response, Blinken reiterated the US' commitment to Israel's right and duty to defend itself.
Blinken held meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. During an address to the Knesset, Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah against interfering in the war with Hamas, stating that they would pay a severe price. He emphasized, "We will not stop until we achieve victory." He added, "Our goal is victory and the elimination of Hamas. We need determination and patience because victory will take time, and there will be tough times."
Within the framework of Israeli military preparations, the Israeli army announced conducting exercises in preparation for entering Gaza. It stressed that the armored units and ground forces were fully prepared and ready.
Simultaneously, a US defense official revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the United States has selected 2,000 troops in readiness for deployment to assist Israel in a consultative and medical role without participating in combat tasks. In parallel, the Israeli police initiated the arming of civilians to serve as "first responders" within cities nationwide.
As the Israeli war machine relentlessly pounds Gaza, the region spirals toward a "humanitarian catastrophe."
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory reported that the Israeli army had dropped munitions equivalent to one-fourth the size of a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. Israel is currently averaging the killing of 14 Palestinians every hour.
Moreover, the vicinity of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt suffered another airstrike on Monday. The US is pushing to reopen the crossing to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of foreign nationals into Egyptian territory. Blinken and Netanyahu discussed this during their talks.
Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union would open an "airlift" into Gaza through Egypt. The first two flights are set to depart this week, carrying humanitarian supplies to Gaza.
While the US seeks to broker a deal regarding prisoners and missing Israelis, during a phone call with Hamas' political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the possibility of releasing hostages.
Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades disclosed that they have between 200 and 250 Israeli captives, 22 of whom have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened diplomatically in the region for the first time and discussed the Gaza war with Netanyahu. According to the Kremlin statement, Putin relayed the key points from his phone conversations with regional leaders, including those from Palestine, Egypt, Iran, and Syria, to the Israeli side.
Press Highlights
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Prepare
Prolonged
War
Gaza
Suffer
Humanitarian
Crisis
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:12
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
06:12
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
0
World News
2023-10-13
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
World News
2023-10-13
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
0
Press Highlights
01:29
Mansouri and the Finance Committee besiege the government in times of war
Press Highlights
01:29
Mansouri and the Finance Committee besiege the government in times of war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-16
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Press Highlights
2023-10-16
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-15
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
Press Highlights
2023-10-15
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
0
Middle East News
01:14
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Middle East News
01:14
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
2
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
3
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
4
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
5
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
6
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
7
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
8
Lebanon News
07:17
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More