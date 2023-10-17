Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis





Israel anticipates a protracted and costly war against Hamas, expressing confidence in achieving victory while preparing for a possible ground offensive at any moment.



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

As Gaza faces the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, where victims' bodies are stored in refrigerated vehicles or buried in mass graves, the death toll has surged beyond 2,800.Israel anticipates a protracted and costly war against Hamas, expressing confidence in achieving victory while preparing for a possible ground offensive at any moment.

Nevertheless, in response, the Al-Qassam Brigades reaffirmed their readiness for the Israeli threat of a ground war, stating it does not deter them.



Following his recent visit to Israel and six Arab nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel. He moved between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where he discussed the unwavering US support for Israel with the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant. Gallant confirmed the solid support from the US and the deployment of two US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean.



After their talks at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Gallant emphasized, "Let me tell you, Mr. Secretary, this will be a long war, and the cost will be high. But we will triumph for Israel, the Jewish people, and the values our countries hold dear." In response, Blinken reiterated the US' commitment to Israel's right and duty to defend itself.



Blinken held meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. During an address to the Knesset, Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah against interfering in the war with Hamas, stating that they would pay a severe price. He emphasized, "We will not stop until we achieve victory." He added, "Our goal is victory and the elimination of Hamas. We need determination and patience because victory will take time, and there will be tough times."



Within the framework of Israeli military preparations, the Israeli army announced conducting exercises in preparation for entering Gaza. It stressed that the armored units and ground forces were fully prepared and ready.



Simultaneously, a US defense official revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the United States has selected 2,000 troops in readiness for deployment to assist Israel in a consultative and medical role without participating in combat tasks. In parallel, the Israeli police initiated the arming of civilians to serve as "first responders" within cities nationwide.



As the Israeli war machine relentlessly pounds Gaza, the region spirals toward a "humanitarian catastrophe."



The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory reported that the Israeli army had dropped munitions equivalent to one-fourth the size of a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. Israel is currently averaging the killing of 14 Palestinians every hour.



Moreover, the vicinity of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt suffered another airstrike on Monday. The US is pushing to reopen the crossing to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of foreign nationals into Egyptian territory. Blinken and Netanyahu discussed this during their talks.



Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union would open an "airlift" into Gaza through Egypt. The first two flights are set to depart this week, carrying humanitarian supplies to Gaza.



While the US seeks to broker a deal regarding prisoners and missing Israelis, during a phone call with Hamas' political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the possibility of releasing hostages.



Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades disclosed that they have between 200 and 250 Israeli captives, 22 of whom have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes.



Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened diplomatically in the region for the first time and discussed the Gaza war with Netanyahu. According to the Kremlin statement, Putin relayed the key points from his phone conversations with regional leaders, including those from Palestine, Egypt, Iran, and Syria, to the Israeli side.