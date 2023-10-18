Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar

The "massacre" of Al-Ahli Hospital in the middle of Gaza, targeted by the Israeli army, has left the besieged Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the region in shock due to the tragic scenes.

The high number of casualties has exceeded the toll of the Qana massacre 1996 by multiple folds.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The world has witnessed what happened, and there has been a rapid and widespread regional and international condemnation of the Israeli crime against humanity, which could have significant political and diplomatic consequences.

While Palestinian sources reported more than 500 fatalities, the AFP news agency said 200 deaths.

Thus, angry protests erupted in several cities worldwide in response to the "massacre" committed by the Israelis, and violent clashes occurred between protesters demanding the resignation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian security forces in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman, where security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

In the aftermath of the heinous massacre, the Palestinian president decided to return to Ramallah and not participate in the quadripartite summit scheduled to be held in Amman on Wednesday, with the presence of US President Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss the situation in Gaza, according to Al-Sharq TV.

Furthermore, Russia and the UAE have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Turkey have issued statements condemning the actions, with the Palestinian presidency holding Israel "fully responsible for committing this massacre" and President Abbas declaring a three-day mourning period.

However, Hamas' Head of the Foreign Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, called for direct action and protests in front of Israeli embassies. In contrast, the Israeli army held the Islamic Jihad responsible for the "failed rocket attack that hit the hospital."

Simultaneously, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he will visit Israel Wednesday "to show solidarity in the face of Hamas' terrorist attack and consult on the next steps."

In this context, informed Iranian sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that the US administration delivered a message to Tehran's representative at the United Nations, containing four points demanding Iran to adopt a de-escalation approach regarding the events in Gaza, warning that Iran's direct involvement in the confrontation will be met with immediate US military action.

Expectedly, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel on Thursday, while he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about developments in Gaza, emphasizing their awareness of the destructive consequences of an expanding conflict.

Sunak also stressed that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom will work closely to prevent escalation and destabilization fueled by Iran.

In Tel Aviv, during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for broad international support in the war his country is waging against Hamas to defeat it.

He claimed that "the brutality we witnessed, committed by Hamas killers coming from Gaza, was the worst crimes against Jews since the Holocaust."

On the other hand, Scholz confirmed that his government is making every effort to ensure the current conflict does not escalate further, and the fire does not spread in the region.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's firm rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire, lifting the blockade on Gaza and pushing for a peace process.

Moreover, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries announced humanitarian assistance worth $100 million for the residents of the Gaza Strip and warned against any attempts to displace the Palestinian people.