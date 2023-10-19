News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-19 | 00:35
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
The Israeli war with Hamas is influenced by various factors, with the risk of its expansion growing as the conflict drags on.
Hamas has expressed readiness to confront any extensive ground invasion while focusing on monitoring the actions of major global powers, primarily the United States and Russia.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Israel has received extensive support for its war in Gaza, with solid backing from Washington and other Western countries. Reports suggest Israel is arming itself with precision missiles to target Hamas infrastructure.
Meanwhile, official Lebanon is striving to prevent the flames of war from reaching its borders, as the country cannot bear the brunt of another confrontation or a devastating war.
In Moscow, the Lebanese ambassador, Chawki Bou Nassar, has intensified his diplomatic efforts, meeting with senior Russian officials who have expressed positive sentiments regarding efforts to preserve Lebanon's security and stability.
Russia offers support during these challenging times and aims to de-escalate tensions and avoid the outbreak of war in southern Lebanon or any other region.
It is worth noting that this Russian concern for Lebanon is unlikely to translate into Russian mediation between Lebanon and Israel for several reasons, including the strained Russian-Israeli relationship and the latter's position on the war in Ukraine.
While Russia stood by Israel to the utmost extent, allowing its aircraft to carry out strikes in Syria against Syrian, Iranian, and Hezbollah positions without interference, Israel failed to reach out to Putin during the Ukrainian crisis. Instead, Israel sided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Although Moscow may not mediate between Israel and Hezbollah due to the breakdown in Russian-Israeli communication, informed diplomatic sources have suggested that Russia has warned Lebanese officials. Russia recognizes the looming danger and understands the destructive capabilities of Tel Aviv.
The Russian government has no interest in instigating a war in southern Lebanon or entering an unpredictable confrontation. These Russian concerns are not only related to Hezbollah's potential actions but also the possibility of Iran instructing Hezbollah to open the southern Lebanese front, thus embroiling both the group and Lebanon in a comprehensive and unpredictable war.
Given these circumstances, Lebanese officials and Hezbollah must carefully heed the Western and Russian warnings, as there are genuine concerns for the country's safety. The ultimate goal should be to avoid a war not in anyone's interest.
However, the warning came from the Russian Ministry of Defense due to its possession of military and intelligence reports, which indicate that if Hezbollah decides to initiate a war on the southern front, Israel will employ a scorched-earth policy and destroy Lebanon.
The devastation will not be limited to Hezbollah's areas of influence. Israel will not distinguish between Hezbollah and the Lebanese state. Even if Israel does not launch a full-scale ground operation in the south, it is determined to achieve maximum destruction through aerial bombardment, potentially pushing Lebanon back to the Stone Age. Lebanon would not be able to withstand this type of systematic destruction, as Israel has implemented in Gaza.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Warning
Lebanon
Israel
Scorched-Earth
Policy
Destroy
Lebanon
Next
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
0
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
0
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-18
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
Press Highlights
2023-10-18
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
0
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
3
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
4
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
5
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
8
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More