This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The Egyptian media personality Bassem Youssef, residing in the United States, captured the attention of social media with his commentary on the Palestinian events during his appearance as a guest on British presenter Piers Morgan's show.Youssef expressed his support for and solidarity with the victims in Palestine.

The discussion began with Morgan asking for Youssef's opinion on the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Youssef responded, "In the past few days, my wife, who is Palestinian, and I lost contact with her family in Gaza. But there is no need to worry; we are used to that. We are used to people losing their lives there, and then they get displaced. We're used to it, but in reality, they don't die; they always come back. I know that well because I'm married to one."



He added jokingly, "I've tried to end her life several times, and I failed." Morgan replied, "I understand your dark humor, Bassem." Youssef then responded, "No, it's not a joke; it's a reality. I've tried to get rid of my wife several times, but she uses our children as a human shield every time, which is what the Palestinians do, according to your media."



Furthermore, the Egyptian media personality mocked the proposal to relocate the residents of Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula and impersonated an Israeli citizen addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "I watched an interview with Dani Ayalon, who was an advisor and ambassador of Israel to the United States, and do you know what he said? He said that the solution for these Palestinians is to go to the vast land of Sinai and live there temporarily, in refugee cities, 'temporarily' until we rebuild Gaza, and then we invite you back. Seriously, guys, we've seen this movie before."



Among the heated discussions in the episode, there was a focus on the "Hamas" movement.



Youssef stated, "I condemn 'Hamas,' which is the cause of all evil and problems there, and we should imagine a world without 'Hamas.' But let me go further with you. In the West Bank, there is no 'Hamas' control, and since the occupation of the West Bank, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed, no music festivals, no parasailing, no 'Hamas'!"



Youssef also criticized the international community's silence regarding Israeli violations, massacres, and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people.