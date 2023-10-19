News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
2023-10-19 | 01:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
The Egyptian media personality Bassem Youssef, residing in the United States, captured the attention of social media with his commentary on the Palestinian events during his appearance as a guest on British presenter Piers Morgan's show.
Youssef expressed his support for and solidarity with the victims in Palestine.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The discussion began with Morgan asking for Youssef's opinion on the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Youssef responded, "In the past few days, my wife, who is Palestinian, and I lost contact with her family in Gaza. But there is no need to worry; we are used to that. We are used to people losing their lives there, and then they get displaced. We're used to it, but in reality, they don't die; they always come back. I know that well because I'm married to one."
He added jokingly, "I've tried to end her life several times, and I failed." Morgan replied, "I understand your dark humor, Bassem." Youssef then responded, "No, it's not a joke; it's a reality. I've tried to get rid of my wife several times, but she uses our children as a human shield every time, which is what the Palestinians do, according to your media."
Furthermore, the Egyptian media personality mocked the proposal to relocate the residents of Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula and impersonated an Israeli citizen addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "I watched an interview with Dani Ayalon, who was an advisor and ambassador of Israel to the United States, and do you know what he said? He said that the solution for these Palestinians is to go to the vast land of Sinai and live there temporarily, in refugee cities, 'temporarily' until we rebuild Gaza, and then we invite you back. Seriously, guys, we've seen this movie before."
Among the heated discussions in the episode, there was a focus on the "Hamas" movement.
Youssef stated, "I condemn 'Hamas,' which is the cause of all evil and problems there, and we should imagine a world without 'Hamas.' But let me go further with you. In the West Bank, there is no 'Hamas' control, and since the occupation of the West Bank, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed, no music festivals, no parasailing, no 'Hamas'!"
Youssef also criticized the international community's silence regarding Israeli violations, massacres, and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people.
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Egyptian
TV
Host
Bassem Youssef
Candid
Commentary
Palestinian
Viral
Next
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-17
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
World News
2023-10-17
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
0
Middle East News
04:27
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
04:27
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
04:08
Israeli army: The number of confirmed hostages in Gaza is no less than 203
Middle East News
04:08
Israeli army: The number of confirmed hostages in Gaza is no less than 203
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
0
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-18
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
Press Highlights
2023-10-18
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
0
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11
Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
10:39
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
3
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
4
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
5
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
8
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More