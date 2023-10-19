'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Centrist political sources expressed their condemnation of what they called "fanning the flames to ignite the Lebanese front."They told Al Joumhouria: "It is as if the Lebanese people do not have enough worries to deal with, and yet some are playing with their fate.""Whether it is what the Iranians have said about opening additional fronts with Israel or what Hamas official Khaled Meshaal said. He does not seem to be pleased with the limited and 'hesitant' operations carried out by Hezbollah on the border, inviting the party for more adventurous actions," they said.They added: "All of this talk is surprising if not outright rejected, especially considering that the entire region is at a critical moment, facing serious scenarios. Lebanon, in its current state, is too weak to bear the consequences and results of any war it gets involved in."