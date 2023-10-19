'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Press Highlights
2023-10-19 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Centrist&#39; condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: &#39;Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Centrist political sources expressed their condemnation of what they called "fanning the flames to ignite the Lebanese front." 

This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.

They told Al Joumhouria: "It is as if the Lebanese people do not have enough worries to deal with, and yet some are playing with their fate."

"Whether it is what the Iranians have said about opening additional fronts with Israel or what Hamas official Khaled Meshaal said. He does not seem to be pleased with the limited and 'hesitant' operations carried out by Hezbollah on the border, inviting the party for more adventurous actions," they said.

They added:  "All of this talk is surprising if not outright rejected, especially considering that the entire region is at a critical moment, facing serious scenarios. Lebanon, in its current state, is too weak to bear the consequences and results of any war it gets involved in."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Centrist

Condemnation

Southern

Front

Iran

Israel

Hamas

Hezbollah

Border

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Israeli shelling targets the outskirts of a border town in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-18

Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11

Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:21

LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More