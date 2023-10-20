Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions

2023-10-20
Lebanon&#39;s emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions
5min
Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions

In response to the developments on the southern border, the Lebanese government has begun preparing an emergency plan in collaboration with United Nations agencies.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
However, this plan was initiated by benchmarking the events of the July 2006 aggression. This plan allows for intervention in humanitarian, service, medical, and social areas to address the potential expansion of the conflict.

The Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a meeting Thursday with the Ministers of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, Health Minister Firas Abiad, Information Minister Ziad Makary, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Defense, General Mohammad Mustafa.

The meeting was also attended by the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Lebanon and officials from UN humanitarian, development, and relief organizations operating in Lebanon.

The discussion focused on the emergency plan they prepared and the results of the Disaster Management Authority's meetings, aiming to coordinate between the two sides due to the direct and primary support expected from the United Nations agencies.

In this context, Lebanon has been geographically divided into three regions: areas that may be vulnerable to targeting, including the South, the southern suburbs of Beirut, and Baalbek-Hermel; relief support areas in Beirut, Tyre, Sidon, Bekaa, and reception areas, including Shouf, Aley, and northern areas, in addition to Beirut and Sidon.

Each ministry was asked to specify its needs to enhance readiness while United Nations agencies developed response plans.

The next meeting will delve into what each organization can provide, what each sector requires, and how to coordinate the exchange of details and data.

Moreover, sources indicated that "there are sectors more prepared than others, such as the Ministry of Health, which was preparing to face a potential cholera outbreak some time ago." Still, the Health Ministry requested support from the World Health Organization Thursday.

Simultaneously, "the possibility of directly seeking assistance from the World Food Program is being considered."

Additionally, the Energy Minister, Walid Fayad, asked the ministries that will be strategically involved, including the Ministry of Health and Telecommunications, to assess their fuel needs to secure the required quantities.

Therefore, coordination will occur at two levels:

First, between ministries and United Nations organizations to coordinate emergency-related activities and send what is required.

Second, at the local level in districts, accompanied by establishing emergency rooms and disaster management in governorates. A technical meeting will be held on Friday with representatives from relevant ministries and United Nations organizations to form the executive steps and coordination for the final action plan. Both sides have also agreed on a long workday next week.

In an afternoon session, the Cabinet approved the Ministry of Public Works' plan to "ensure readiness to confront any possible infrastructure-related contingencies" during a widespread war in Lebanon.

They also endorsed the Ministry of Health's plan, which includes supporting private and government hospitals, covering the costs of those injured in the escalating Israeli attacks in the South, the potential expansion of the conflict, and securing medical supplies.

This would be done by granting the ministry permission to use the funds deposited at the Lebanese central bank, initially earmarked for the COVID-19 pandemic response, and approving a treasury loan of 1,000 billion Lebanese pounds, equivalent to approximately 11 million US dollars.

Given the current circumstances, coupled with the impending end of the term of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and the existing vacuum in the Military Council, Environment Minister Yassin raised the issue of appointing a Chief of Staff as a necessary step, especially considering the various security situations and scenarios that are open to multiple possibilities, including Lebanon's entry into a war with Israel.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati responded by stating that "the matter requires further study" and, as a first step, preferred sending a draft law to Parliament related to extending the term of the Director-General of the Internal Security Forces, General Imad Othman, for one year.
 

