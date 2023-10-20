Economic impact of potential war in Lebanon: Private Sector's concerns

Press Highlights
2023-10-20 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Economic impact of potential war in Lebanon: Private Sector&#39;s concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Economic impact of potential war in Lebanon: Private Sector's concerns

Private sector institutions have begun developing emergency plans to address the challenges of a potential war that could affect Lebanon.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Concerned sources have emphasized that these plans involve relocating headquarters and warehouses, with the option of remote work in specific sectors.

However, there is significant apprehension about the potential disruption of many employees' salaries, as the current situation differs significantly from the 2006 war.

Back then, banks were operating relatively normally, and deposits could be withdrawn, while the Central Bank of Lebanon could provide liquidity to banks when needed.

But today, private sector deposits are held in banks, and many private institutions manage their finances monthly, including employee salaries according to the sources. 

Furthermore, economic organizations sources have indicated that war conditions will force some institutions to close and suspend employee salary payments as long as they have no deposits and no sustainable cash flow.

These sources also estimated that around 100,000 employees may be affected to varying degrees depending on the size of the institutions they work for, the regions, sectors, and the extent of their vulnerability to the war's impact.

The first concerns are arising from the tourism sector, which relies on attracting foreign currency to the country.

The President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, Pierre Achkar, revealed significant losses that the Lebanese tourism sector is expected to incur due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the developments in southern Lebanon.

He anticipated that tourism establishments would lose the profits they had earned during the summer season in the fall.

Moreover, he disclosed that "European groups planning to visit Lebanon during October and November have naturally canceled their reservations following their countries' travel warnings about going to Lebanon."

A source in the tourism sector predicted that hotel establishments may close immediately upon the outbreak of the war in Lebanon, and this will have a domino effect on institutions in other sectors.

On the macroeconomic level, studies indicated that the losses, according to initial estimates, will surpass both the direct and indirect losses of the 2006 war, which amounted to approximately $10 billion. 

If we consider inflation and the rise in global and local prices, the expected losses in the event of a war are projected to range between $17 and $19 billion.

This would push Lebanon's GDP back to the levels it had in 1989-1990 when the country emerged from a destructive 15-year civil war, losing 60% of its value during the ongoing crisis that has persisted for the past four years.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese

Private Sector

Employee

Salaries

Economy

War

Israel

Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-19

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-19

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-19

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:17

Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Al Jazeera cites German Defense Minister: Reducing or withdrawing UNIFIL forces from Lebanon would be a wrong signal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More