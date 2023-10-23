News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
2023-10-23 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Lebanon is moving cautiously down the path of the Gaza war, which entered its sixteenth day on Sunday.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
As clashes escalated on the southern border, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first threatened Hezbollah and Lebanon.
In contrast, Hezbollah's stance remained steadfast in continuing these confrontations. At the same time, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, expressed his "reassurance" that the southern clashes would not escalate into a full-blown war.
Amid all the field and political developments, how does the general scene in Lebanon appear?
A political source answered Nidaa al-Watan and said that the side effects of the ongoing war for the past two weeks in Lebanon can be defined by the following points:
1.
Political paralysis in Lebanon and a complete halt in the presidential file means that Lebanon is in a state of war, while politicians are in a state of waiting.
2.
A near-total halt in travel and the suspension of several airlines from coming to Rafic Hariri International Airport of Beirut, as well as a reduction in Middle East flight routes and insurance withdrawal, affecting air transportation, not to mention the insurance of ships carrying goods to Lebanon that might be affected by this measure.
3.
Almost complete economic and decision-making paralysis in institutions and companies. Institutions working with other countries plan to move their employees abroad or to safe areas in Lebanon to ensure their work continues.
4.
Several countries have evacuated their citizens from Lebanon due to the situation while they await the new developments.
What about the field developments on Sunday?
On the Lebanese side, Hezbollah announced the killing of five of its members without specifying the time, bringing the escalation toll in Lebanon to 34 people, most of whom are fighters from Hezbollah, in addition to six fighters from Palestinian factions and four civilians.
As for the Israeli side, at least as reported by Israel, the casualties in the clashes were three people. It was reported that Israeli forces shelled several border areas in conjunction with heavy air raids.
Furthermore, the Israeli army announced that its forces "spotted a cell trying to launch anti-tank missiles towards the Avivim area on the border with Lebanon," noting that its forces launched "a strike on the cell before it could carry out the attack."
Also, fighters from the Lebanese side fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli tank in the Shebaa Farms area, according to the Israeli army, which reported no injuries or damage.
In this context, Mikati stated, "The diplomatic contacts we are conducting internationally, regionally, and local meetings continue to stop Israeli aggressions on Lebanon, specifically in the South, and to prevent the Gaza war from spreading to Lebanon."
He further mentioned that the government is working on an "emergency plan as a precaution." He added, "We are reassured that Lebanon's friends are continuing to make every effort to return the situation to normal and prevent it from deteriorating more."
In contrast to the government's stance, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, stressed: "Instead of some talkative individuals trying to find the role of the resistance in Lebanon in supporting Gaza and its cause and people, they should demand that the Arab system revokes the legitimacy of normalization between it and the Zionist enemy."
Moreover, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, decided to start a consultative tour with political leaders in the country under the title "Protecting Lebanon and National Unity," beginning Monday.
In Israel, Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah would "commit the biggest mistake of its life" if it decided to join a war against the Israeli state.
Additionally, he said during his inspection of Israeli forces near the border with Lebanon, "They will regret the Second Lebanon War (2006)."
He concluded his aggressive threats by saying, "We will strike it with an unimaginable force, and its impact on the Lebanese state will be devastating."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Palestine
Israel
Gaza
War
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-22
US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-22
US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
2
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
6
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
7
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
8
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More