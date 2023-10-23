News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
2023-10-23 | 02:04
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
The war on Gaza has entered its third week, with the Israeli army intensifying its aggression and siege, continuing its airstrikes on civilians displaced individuals in schools, mosques, and churches, resulting in the Palestinian death toll surpassing 4,000.
This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.
Two days ago, around 20 aid trucks entered, and on Sunday, 17 more entered, which is a minimal number compared to the reality of Gaza, the needs of its people, and the number of displaced individuals, which has exceeded 700,000.
This situation necessitates a decisive intervention to break the deadly Israeli blockade on the people of Gaza, who are dying either from airstrikes or the lack of necessities for living.
In Lebanon, amid the precautionary preparations made by the Caretaker Cabinet in anticipation of the war's expansion in the south, it was surprising that ministers affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement continued to boycott government sessions based on the party's political and presidential calculations.
However, the urgent circumstances today require more than ever a national consensus that alleviates the country's burdens.
In this context, Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt asked, "As the country is in a state of semi-war, is it reasonable for some political forces and individuals to boycott the Cabinet to extend the current Army Commander and appoint a Chief of Staff? Enough of these backward presidential calculations; let us be a unified front to face the worst possible scenarios."
Former MP Ali Darwish commented on the FPM ministers' boycott, considering it a "political stance." Still, he spoke of continuous communication between the boycotting ministers and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
He added, "They are part of the emergency plan that the government is working on, and although Mikati prefers everyone's participation in the sessions at this critical stage."
Regarding Mikati's communication with Hezbollah on the one hand and with foreign diplomatic entities on the other, Darwish revealed that "there are no guarantees that Lebanon will not slide into war.
However, the tone of Israeli threats against Lebanon is escalating, while there has been an increase in American warnings in recent hours.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened a war "harsher than in 2006" if Hezbollah were to take the plunge. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US "will not hesitate to act" if the conflict expands.
But Hezbollah, which mourned the loss of 11 members in the past two days, has not yet made any public statements. Its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, has not spoken amid ongoing tension in the southern front and an escalation of hostilities.
So, no more critical and dangerous situation for Lebanon calls for at least a minimum level of agreement to keep Lebanon neutral or, at the very least, protect its citizens from any impending danger.
This necessitates all ministers sitting at the government's table because the situation demands effective action, not populist stances.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Palestine
Cabinet
Israel
Lebanese
Hezbollah
War
Gaza
Minister
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-22
US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-22
US Arms Israel with Advanced Munitions Amid Heightened Security Talks on Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
2
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
6
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
7
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
8
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More