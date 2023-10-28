US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions

Regional spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Sam Warburg, emphasizes that the United States is not issuing any warnings to Lebanon or the Lebanese people regarding involvement in the war between Israel and the "Hamas" movement.

He clarifies that the warning is directed towards "Hezbollah" and Iran or any of Iran's funded proxies in the region.

In an interview with "Nidaa al-Watan" newspaper, he said that the US “is sending a clear message to Iran and Hezbollah, or any party thinking of entering this conflict, that they are against it and will take all measures to prevent the expansion of this war."

The United States, according to Warburg, sees that the Lebanese people do not desire any war or chaos prevailing in the region and reject that "Hezbollah" or any Iranian proxies prioritize their interests over the priorities of the Lebanese people.

He emphasizes the strong relationship between Washington and Beirut, especially with the military and security forces, noting that the US has been supporting the Lebanese army for years, facing challenges from "Hezbollah" and any intervention by "the party" or Iran in this war.

Responding to a question about whether a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent "Hezbollah" from entering the war and if the United States supports an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza without constraints, Warburg answers: "Ultimately, the State of Israel, like any other state, must take the necessary measures for self-defense, and any state facing terrorist attacks like those carried out by 'Hamas' two weeks ago has the right to defend itself."

He adds that "the United States does not see itself imposing on Israel how to respond to these attacks, but at the same time, based on its long and strong relationship with Israel, it can speak directly with Israeli officials. Therefore, President Joe Biden decided to visit Israel because he wanted to hear from officials there, ask tough questions, including how the Israeli state will defend itself and at the same time take measures to protect civilians in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians."

"Ultimately, we see that the State of Israel will take the necessary and appropriate measures to defend itself," he continued.

Regarding whether US forces would intervene to support Israel if "Hezbollah" entered the war, Warburg says, "We do not engage in any assumptions or speculations about what 'Hezbollah' will do. But we affirm that the United States can defend itself, its allies, and partners in the region. We are clear with 'Hezbollah' or any party thinking of intervening in this conflict, and we say: Do not think about it, because we do not want any expansion of this war at this difficult moment."



To avoid a widespread war in the region, according to the US administration, no other party should attempt to intervene or engage in destabilizing activities in the region. Warburg says, "We are interested in the difficult situations in Gaza and the region in general, focusing on some priorities, including the release of American and other hostages, delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, providing all possibilities for self-defense for the State of Israel, and preventing any possibility of expanding this war or escalating in the region."

He also emphasizes that there are "no negotiations or discussions between the United States and Iran regarding what 'Hamas' has done and what is happening in the region now," pointing out that there were previous negotiations only about the Iranian nuclear program. He states, "We are now focusing on our relationships with allies and partners in the region to prevent Iran or any of its proxies from intervening in this war."

Currently, the US administration is focused on protecting its citizens and making every effort to release American hostages. Warburg notes that American hostages are missing in Gaza, and they do not have all the information about their whereabouts and whether they are in the hands of 'Hamas' or another party.

He says, "In addition to our focus on that, we are making a significant effort to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians." President Biden appointed former Ambassador David Satterfield as a special envoy for humanitarian affairs, working to deliver humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing. Warburg adds, "In parallel with the priority of preventing any expansion of this conflict."

In the long term, the US spokesperson affirms that "Washington supports trying to create the right conditions for the resumption of any negotiations and discussions about a two-state solution."

He points out that "President Biden sees that the only solution to conflicts in the region, especially between Israelis and Palestinians, is a two-state solution, where the Palestinian people have a state and the right to live with the same measures of freedom, dignity, and justice as the Israelis." Warburg emphasizes that this is not just talk but what President Biden truly believes and has believed for decades, so they want to focus on that at the right time.

Regarding the targeting of U.S. bases and forces in the region, Warburg notes that "we have taken some measures after recent incidents," confirming that "we will take all necessary measures to protect ourselves, the U.S. military, and our embassies, whether in the Middle East or anywhere in the world."

